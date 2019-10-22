MassGeneral Hospital for Children held its 20th annual Storybook Ball on Saturday night at the Castle at Park Plaza, drawing more than 500 guests and raising more than $1.8 million to support pediatric health.

Former and current co-chairs of Storybook Ball pose with event planner Bryan Rafanelli. (Back row, from left): Jennifer Nassour, Sonja Kelly, Demi Isenstadt, Adriana Hassan. (Front row from left): Andrea Rosen, Jennifer Dolins, Kerry Swords, Remy Stressenger. (Front) Bryan Rafanelli.

Co-Chairs Jennifer Dolins and Andrea Rosen welcomed the gala’s guests at the start of the evening, before turning the mic over to MGH president Peter L. Slavin who listed some of the advancements at the hospital over the past two decades. Since 2000, Storybook Ball has raised more than $30 million in research initiatives and patient care programs.

Notable figures at the event included former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and his wife Dianne, comedian Lenny Clarke, sports talk radio host Rich Shertenlieb (of “Toucher and Rich”), auto magnate Herb Chambers, and Boston restaurateur Tiffani Faison.

