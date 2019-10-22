Nashville native Madeline Glenn Thomas, who plays receptionists Pam Beesly and Erin Hannon in “The Office! A Musical Parody,” coming to the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts on Nov. 5 for a nearly monthlong run, said she can’t wait to get to Boston to check out its culinary offerings. “I’m really looking forward to the food – the lobster rolls, the cannolis . . . and I have an ice cream place picked out that I want to go to,” the 27-year-old Brooklyn resident said. “That’s something fun I like to do when I go to a new city. I like to pick out all the places I want to eat. I’ve been to Boston once before and had so much fun, but I was only there for about two days.” She doing the touring production of the musical has been an “amazing” experience. “If you’re a fan of the office, you need to come see this show. You will literally have the time of your life. I know I’m biased, but our writers Bob [McSmith] and Tobly [McSmith] have done a wonderful job of incorporating all of your favorite moments and your favorite characters from all nine seasons into one amazing show,” she said. “You can expect to laugh, you can expect to cry, and you can expect to see all of the characters and all of the iconic moments that make `The Office’ the show that people want to watch over and over and over again.” We caught up with Thomas to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? This year I visited Isla Mujeres, an island off the coast of Cancun, and it’s my new favorite place. The north beach is breathtaking, and the island is so small that most people drive golf carts instead of cars. It takes about 30 minutes to golf cart your way down the length of the island, and it feels like you’re in a game of Mario Kart. You can also see beautiful whale sharks and sea turtles in their natural habitat.