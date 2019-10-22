Nashville native Madeline Glenn Thomas, who plays receptionists Pam Beesly and Erin Hannon in “The Office! A Musical Parody,” coming to the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts on Nov. 5 for a nearly monthlong run, said she can’t wait to get to Boston to check out its culinary offerings. “I’m really looking forward to the food – the lobster rolls, the cannolis . . . and I have an ice cream place picked out that I want to go to,” the 27-year-old Brooklyn resident said. “That’s something fun I like to do when I go to a new city. I like to pick out all the places I want to eat. I’ve been to Boston once before and had so much fun, but I was only there for about two days.” She doing the touring production of the musical has been an “amazing” experience. “If you’re a fan of the office, you need to come see this show. You will literally have the time of your life. I know I’m biased, but our writers Bob [McSmith] and Tobly [McSmith] have done a wonderful job of incorporating all of your favorite moments and your favorite characters from all nine seasons into one amazing show,” she said. “You can expect to laugh, you can expect to cry, and you can expect to see all of the characters and all of the iconic moments that make `The Office’ the show that people want to watch over and over and over again.” We caught up with Thomas to talk about all things travel.
Favorite vacation destination? This year I visited Isla Mujeres, an island off the coast of Cancun, and it’s my new favorite place. The north beach is breathtaking, and the island is so small that most people drive golf carts instead of cars. It takes about 30 minutes to golf cart your way down the length of the island, and it feels like you’re in a game of Mario Kart. You can also see beautiful whale sharks and sea turtles in their natural habitat.
Favorite food or drink while vacationing? I love trying local food. When “The Office: A Musical Parody” spent a month in Toronto, we tried every food imaginable on top of poutine. This week, I’m looking forward to trying Maine lobster in Portland. One of the best parts about touring is experiencing all the wonderful, unique food each location has to offer.
Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I would love to go to beautiful Ireland, the fatherland.
One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My Contigo travel mug. I am a caffeine addict, so hot coffee on the go is a must.
Aisle or window? Window; it’s better for naps.
Favorite childhood travel memory? My grandparents live in a log cabin in the Black Hills of South Dakota, and it is the most beautiful place in the world. I have wonderful memories of visiting them every year growing up, especially in the winter. You feel like you’re surrounded by snow-covered Christmas trees.
Guilty pleasure when traveling? I am a self-proclaimed sugar aficionado and always have to find the best bakery treat in every new town I visit.
Best travel tip? Go with the flow. Most of the time things won’t go as planned, but with the right attitude, that can be part of the fun!
