In “Outrages: Sex, Censorship and the Criminalization of Love,” Wolf examined how Victorian laws criminalized same-sex relations. In May, during a radio interview with BBC host Matthew Sweet , she told him that she had found evidence of “several dozen executions” of men accused of having sex with other men. But Sweet pointed out that Wolf was misunderstanding the legal term “death recorded,” saying it meant that the men had been pardoned. “I don’t think any of the executions you’ve identified here actually happened,” he told her.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has canceled the publication of Naomi Wolf ’s book “Outrages” in the United States, months after errors were uncovered during a radio interview.

In June, days before the book was expected to go on sale in the United States, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt postponed the publication and recalled copies from retailers, an unusual and costly move. The publisher said at the time that "new questions have arisen that require more time to explore." Now, it has pulled the book altogether.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said in an email that Wolf and the publisher "mutually and amicably agreed to part company."

Wolf confirmed the parting but said in an email that "Outrages" would come out in the United States "in due course" and that she was preparing it for paperback publication in Britain.

Publishers generally rely on authors to fact-check their work, but instances like these — one of several this year in which high-profile books like “Merchants of Truth,” by former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson, and “Siege: Trump Under Fire,” by journalist Michael Wolff, have been criticized for inaccuracies — have ignited a debate about whether publishers should be held accountable for these errors.



