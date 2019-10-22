Serves 6

Creole is a dish served over rice with -- as my mom, Kathy Allen, insists -- particularly crusty bread and hot sauce. Her Creole is made with shrimp, oysters, and crabmeat in a tomato-based sauce. She was raised in Houston and her father got this recipe in the 1960s from the cafeteria at Prudential Insurance. My grandmother used to make it for the family and now my mom, who lives in Austin, makes it for us. I hope she approves of the slight changes I've made in the original recipe and will forgive the absence of file, a powder made from ground sassafras that is present in many classic Louisiana gumbos and creoles. It's very hard to find in Boston (though of course it's available online, but that takes the spontaneity out of cooking). My mother insists it's important. Try the dish without it. A beautiful thing about this recipe is that the vegetable odds and ends and the shrimp shells can be simmered together to make shrimp stock, or use vegetable or chicken stock instead. This is my comfort food. Eat it and call your mother.

RICE

1 cup basmati white rice 5 cups water Pinch of salt

1. In a saucepan, combine the rice, water, and salt. Bring to a boil.

2. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the rice absorbs the water.

SEAFOOD

2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced, roasted tomatoes with green chiles 2 tablespoons olive oil 3 ribs celery, chopped Salt, to taste 1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and chopped 4 cloves garlic, chopped 5 scallions, trimmed and sliced (use the whole scallion) 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 2 bay leaves 1 teaspoon gumbo file (optional) 1 cup shrimp, vegetable, or chicken stock 16 ounces freshly shucked oysters and their liquor 8 ounces fresh claw or lump crabmeat 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined Juice of 1 lemon 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a blender, work the tomatoes until the mixture forms a puree.

2. In a large flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the olive oil. When it is hot, add the celery with a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until the celery starts to soften.

3. Add the bell pepper and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes. Turn the heat down to medium-low and add the garlic and scallions. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes.

4. Add the oregano, red pepper, and bay leaves. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute more, or until they are toasted.

5. Add the tomatoes, file, if using, and stock. Bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and add oysters and their liquor and the crab and its liquid. Cook for about 6 minutes, or until oysters are curling at the edges.

6. Add shrimp and cook for 3 minutes more, or until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Remove and discard the bay leaves. Add the lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Spoon over rice and garnish with parsley.

Lauren Allen