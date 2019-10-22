Makes 12

Individual coffee cakes in neat packages feel like little presents. Who wouldn't want to wake up to that? These are more cake than muffin, just sweet enough to be satisfying, but not so sweet that they'll give you morning sugar shock. The fine crumb comes from a sour cream batter layered in a muffin tin with cinnamon-walnut streusel and diced apples, then topped with more streusel. As if the muffins weren't special enough, you could make some tulip muffin liners using parchment paper, a ruler, and a juice glass that just fits into the bottom of the muffin cup. Start with a 5-inch piece of parchment, center the paper over the upside-down glass, and press firmly to crease it around the glass. You might think this is going to be too fussy, but it's easy and fun. Just what you need to wrap your fresh-from-the-oven morning gifts.

STREUSEL

¼ cup flour 3 tablespoons brown sugar 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves ⅛ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature ⅓ cup walnuts, chopped

1. Have on hand a 12-cup muffin tin and a juice glass that is exactly the size of the indentations. Cut 12 squares (5 inches each) of parchment paper. With two fingers of one hand, hold the parchment in place over the glass bottom. Use your other hand to press the parchment around the glass, creasing it all around. Repeat until all the squares are used. They will not be perfectly symmetrical, but will look fine after baking. Line the muffin cups with the parchment tulips.

2. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

3. In a small bowl, mix the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Add the butter in pieces and with your fingers, mix until crumbly. Stir in the walnuts.

MUFFINS

1½ cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature ½ cup granulated sugar 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup sour cream 2 baking apples (such as Cortland, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, Baldwin), cored and cut into small dice

1. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

2. In an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, if you have one, or the whisk, beat the butter, sugar, and lemon rind at high speed for 2 to 3 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until well blended, scraping down the sides of the bowl once or twice as needed.

3. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the flour mixture, beating just until blended. Add the sour cream and mix again just until blended. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand and use a rubber spatula to thoroughly blend the batter.

4. In each muffin cup, place 2 scant tablespoons of batter. Sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon chopped apples, then 1 rounded teaspoon of streusel, 1 rounded tablespoon of batter, and 1 teaspoon of the remaining streusel.

5. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffins comes out clean. Cool the muffins in the pan for 15 minutes. Remove from the pan and cool completely on a wire rack.

Sally Pasley Vargas