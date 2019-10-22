Serves 6

As its name suggests, delicata squash has a tender skin. When fully cooked, you can eat it just like the skin on a baked potato. For this recipe, roast the delicata cut in half lengthwise in a hot oven while brown rice simmers on the stovetop and sweet Italian sausage browns with leeks in a skillet. When you prep the leeks, be careful because they're quite sandy. To get rid of the sand, first cut the leeks into thin half-moons. Then let them sit in a bowl of cold water for a few minutes. Rather than draining off the water, use your hands or a slotted spoon to lift the leeks out of the water because the sand will have sunk to the bottom of the bowl and remain behind. Once the sausage, leeks, and rice are cooked and seasoned, scoop the filling into the roasted squash halves, top with panko, and broil until golden brown. Round out your hearty fall dinner with a large, green salad.

3 medium delicata squash, halved lengthwise and seeded 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 1 cup brown rice 2 cups water ½ pound sweet Italian sausage, removed from its casing 1 leek, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan ¼ cup panko or other dry white breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Set the squash on the baking sheet, cut sides up. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer to the oven and roast the squash for 45 to 60 minutes or until they are tender when pierced in the center with a fork.

3. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the brown rice, water, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer the rice for 35 to 40 minutes or until the rice absorbs the water. Transfer the rice to a bowl and fluff with a fork.

4. In a large skillet over high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the sausage and begin to break it up with a large metal spoon. Stir in the leek and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the sausage is cooked through and the leeks are tender. Transfer the sausage and leek mixture to the rice.

5. Stir the sage and Parmesan into the rice. Scoop the rice mixture into the squash halves.

6. Set an oven rack 6 inches below the broiler element and turn on the broiler.

7. In a small bowl, combine the panko or other breadcrumbs with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Sprinkle on the rice. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until the panko is lightly browned. Sprinkle the delicata with parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick