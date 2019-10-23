“Alien,” which is a very good movie, may or may not be quite as good as everyone interviewed in “Memory: The Origins of Alien” wants you to think. But it does have just about the greatest tagline in Hollywood history, “In space no one can hear you scream.” I scream, you scream, we all scream for Ridley Scott’s second feature.

Released in 1979, “Alien” did a nice bit of DNA recombination with sci-fi, a genre that had already been notably DNA-recombined by “Star Wars” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (both 1977). With “Star Wars,” the recombining was with Saturday-morning adventure serials, with “Close Encounters” with the self-actualization movement (hard to get more ’70s than that). “Alien” went deeper, darker, and direr: It’s a horror movie — chest-bursting, anyone? — with the spaceship Nostromo as a very-high-in-the-sky haunted house.

Preliminary sketches for "Alien."

Depth, dark, and direness are very much the concern of “Memory.” But what’s dark and dire is evident to anyone who’s seen the movie (and anyone who loves the movie will want to see “Memory”). So depth is the chief interest of Alexandre Philippe’s ambitious documentary.

“Memory” sees “Alien” as a cultural touchstone, nexus of myths, and confluence of influences: from the horror-fantasy writer H.P. Lovecraft (in particular, his novel “At the Mountains of Madness”) to the painter Francis Bacon. One look at Bacon’s canvas “Three Studies for Figures at the Base of a Crucifixion,” and the connection is unmistakable.

Included among other influences, affinities, associations — take your pick, since some linkages are stronger than others — are the 1951 comic book “Seeds of Jupiter”; Joseph Conrad (the Nostromo connection); parasitic wasps; the 1974 sci-fi movie “Dark Star,” starring and co-written by “Alien” screenwriter Dan O’Bannon; O’Bannon’s experience of Crohn’s disease; and Aeschylus’s “The Oresteia.” That last one leads to one of the documentary’s two missteps, a visit to Delphi and the temple of Apollo, where actresses portray the Furies. No, really. The other misstep is the presence of some of the ostensibly deeper-thinking talking heads. The next time you’re tempted to use the word “tropey”? Don’t. Still, even when “Memory” gets to be a bit much, which it can, it remains intelligent and engaging in its a-bit-much-ness.

Movies about moviemaking is a film genre of long standing. Examples include “The Bad and the Beautiful” (1952), “8½” (1961), and, most recently, “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood.” The genre has a documentary subdivision. Philippe is a valued contributor. “78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene” came out in 2017. “Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the The Exorcist” is forthcoming. Recent non-Philippe titles include “Jodorowsky’s Dune” (2014) and “Filmworker” (2018), about Stanley Kubrick’s chief assistant. The former title is relevant here, since Alejandro Jodorowsky’s abortive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel brought together O’Bannon and H.R. Giger, the Swiss artist who would ineradicably craft the “Alien” creature. Inside-baseball stuff like that is catnip (yes, “Alien” has a cat in it) to lovers of movies about moviemaking.

Preliminary sketch of the creature in "Alien." /c) courtesy O'Bannon Estate

O’Bannon died in 2009, but he’s the key presence in “Memory.” Scott directed. Giger’s involvement was crucial. Ron Shushett provided a pivotal plot point. The ensemble cast (Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Harry Dean Stanton, Yaphet Kotto, Ian Holm, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright) is uniformly excellent. But “Alien” really is O’Bannon’s movie. His widow, Diane O’Bannon, who’s one of the executive producers of “Memory,” gets more screen time than any other talking head. We see Scott and Giger (who died in 2014) in archival interviews. From the cast, there are Skerritt and Cartwright.

The ever-endearing schlockmeister Roger Corman turns up. He told O’Bannon he’d happily shoot the script, but that he thought doing it properly would require a much bigger budget than he could come up with. So he urged O’Bannon to look elsewhere, and he’d be a fallback if the money wasn’t forthcoming. No wonder Corman’s such a beloved figure in the film industry. Then, no less than now, such generosity in Hollywood was utterly, well, alien.

**½

MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN

Written and directed by Alexandre Philippe. At Brattle. 93 minutes. Unrated (as R: violence, gore, language).

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.