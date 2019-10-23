More than 1,200 people attended the Horizons for Homeless Children Women’s Breakfast at the Westin Copley Place last week, raising over $900,000 for local kids and families in need.

As part of the event, NBC Sports Boston’s Trenni Kusnierek interviewed Tara Westover, best-selling author of “Educated,” who spoke about the importance of mentors in the lives of young people and the far-reaching effects of education. Westover’s celebrated memoir tells of her hardscrabble childhood in rural Idaho, where she grew up without schooling. Determined to get an education, she was accepted to Brigham Young University and eventually went on to earn a PhD from Cambridge University. Her book has been on the New York Times Best Seller list for 86 weeks.