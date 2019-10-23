On Tuesday, the Boston Globe and the Pulitzer Center hosted panel discussions inspired by the Globe’s recent project, “At the edge of a warming world,” which looks at the impact of climate change on Cape Cod and what that means for the area’s future. The special report is part of the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative.

Panelists included Globe columnist and lead reporter Nestor Ramos, narrative editor Steve Wilmsen, and photographer John Tlumacki. The event took place at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.