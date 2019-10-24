Actor and best-selling author John Lithgow skewers President Donald Trump in “Dumpty,” his new collection of satirical verse. Inspired by A.A. Milne, Lewis Carroll and even Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lithgow’s rhymes chronicle the president’s first two tumultuous years in office. Lithgow’s long acting career has included starring in the hit television series “Third Rock from the Sun” and portraying Winston Churchill in the Netflix hit “The Crown.”

LITHGOW: Just two days ago I finished “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by the New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, which was just fabulous. Now I’m reading a wonderful book by the English actor Stephen Fry called “Mythos.” He tells all the stories of Greek mythology in this zippy, sassy, popular culture way. I’ve never been able to keep track of all those gods, titans and mortals born of gods, so I plunged right in.





BOOKS: What was your last best read?

LITHGOW: Anne Patchett’s new book, “The Dutch House.”I wrote her a fan email after I read “Commonwealth” and we became e-mail friends. She sends me books that she recommends. I’ve discovered some wonderful writers through her, such as Maile Meloy. Anne sent me her story collection “Both Ways is the Only Way I Want It,” which is just sensational. She also sent me a wonderful book of stories by Kevin Wilson, “Baby, You’re Gonna Be Mine.”He ’s got the greatest voice.





BOOKS: Do you lean more toward fiction or nonfiction?

LITHGOW: Definitely fiction. I read about 80% women novelists. I don’t know why that would be. Jane Smiley, Anne Tyler, and Elizabeth Strout. I’ve read a few books by all those women. My goddaughter is Nell Freudenberger, who is an estimable novelist. She has a new book, “Lost and Wanted.” I read everything she writes like a good godfather. I generally read nonfiction to prepare for a role. I recently read John Heilemann’s “Game Change,”which is about the 2008 presidential election, because I was in the play “Hillary and Clinton” on Broadway. I read “The Loudest Voice in the Room” by Gabriel Sherman, which is about Roger Ailes whom I play in the new movie “Bombshell.” To play Churchill in “The Crown” I read William Manchester’s big biography, “The Last Lion.”

BOOKS: Do you have a favorite literary character?

LITHGOW: I love the outrageous character of Sabbath in Philip Roth’s “Sabbath’s Theater.” I love how George Saunders portrayed President Lincoln in “Lincoln in the Bardo.” Basically great writing generates great characters.

BOOKS: What were your favorite classic authors when you studied literature at Harvard?

LITHGOW: I would say Dickens, Jane Austen, and George Eliot. I wrote my senior thesis on satire in Restoration comedy, so I read a lot of poetry and plays from 300 years ago. I rarely ever sit down to read a play for pleasure now but, god knows, I have read a lot of plays.

BOOKS: Are there any classic authors you didn’t jibe with?

LITHGOW: “Moby Dick” was such a slog. I played the role of Don Quixote and felt like I had to read the novel by Cervantes. That was like reading the Bible. It was fantastic but it went all over the place. I’m not a great reader really. I’m slow, not persistent, and easily distracted. I have a book with me when I go to the movie set, and I’m lucky to read a paragraph. I’m in a social business, so you tend to sit around talking all day.

BOOKS: Then how do you read as much as you do?

LITHGOW: If a friend sends me a book, I’m grateful because it becomes like required reading for me. My friend David Maraniss sent me his memoir, “A Good American Family,” about his father and the blacklist, which I dove into. Every year I go to Harvard and interview the Harvard Arts Medal winner. For that I’ve interviewed Margaret Atwood and Colson Whitehead so I needed to read their books. I really need an assignment to get off my ass and read. Then I’m relieved that someone made me do it.

