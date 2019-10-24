“When I was a teenager, I was writing a lot about it in my journal as I was trying to figure out these complicated feelings,” said Brodeur, who lives in Cambridge. But it wasn’t until she became a mother herself that she found herself revisiting the story in a more straightforward way.

In “Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me,” Brodeur tracks the corrosive effect of family secrets — in particular, her own role as teen confidante while her mother carried on a passionate affair with her then-husband’s best friend.

“When people ask, ‘how long did it take you to write the book,’” said Adrienne Brodeur of her just-published memoir, “I tell them, ‘well, two-and-a-half years or my entire life.’”

“I thought that I had dealt with these age-old issues. I’d been in therapy,” Brodeur said. “Having children requires revelation. You really have to think about your past and your future. I wanted to put an end to the legacy of secret-keeping and deception.”

One thing that helped was really researching her mother’s own childhood, which was not a happy one. “There’s almost no one you can’t forgive when you really know their story,” she added. “One of the things that was surprising was how much compassion I developed for everyone in this book, myself included.”

Readers have reached out with their own mother stories, Brodeur said, “giving voice to this feeling that we have of loving our mothers, of having really difficult relationships with them and trying to give ourselves permission to parent very differently, or not parent.”

Amid the book’s painful moments are lovely memories, too, especially of summers on Cape Cod. “I’ve never lived there year-round, but in a kind of chaotic childhood with divorce and visiting parents,” Brodeur said,” the one thing that’s been stable every summer for 50-plus years is Cape Cod.”

Brodeur will read, along with Tova Mirvis (“The Book of Separation”) on Monday at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.