I’ve already written about being overwhelmed as a critic trying to stay on top of the medium, and inundation is the topic that comes up the most when I’m talking to people about TV. Most viewers I know — with the exception of that one friend who keeps an aspirational whiteboard of what she needs to watch — are so overcome by the many choices that they hardly know what to tune in to once they’ve turned on their TV. One of my pet theories links the crushing number of options to the immense popularity of “Friends” and “The Office” reruns. Once you mutter “I give up” while cruising for a show, the warm bath of reruns appeals.

I’d call this moment the calm before that storm, except it’s far from calm right now. We’ve been living in the Peak TV world for a few years already, as the streaming services have joined cable and the networks in raining original programming down upon our heads. Since Netflix began producing its own series, with Amazon and Hulu alongside it, the torrents of TV have been almost blinding.

But if you think you’re overrun now, just wait a few weeks. We’re heading into a higher and more disorienting storm level, with new hatch-unbattening gusts of comedies and dramas. Four huge streaming services — Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock, and HBO Max — are set to launch in the very near future, between this November and next spring, instantly carrying with them many, many millions of dollars’ worth of glitzy programming featuring famous performers. When Netflix went digital, it took a while for it to build up a library of its own original shows and movies. The company started pursuing streaming in 2007, but it wasn’t until the success of its first originally produced series in 2013, “House of Cards,” that it truly became a medium-altering juggernaut.

But Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock, and HBO Max will arrive already equipped with new series as well as a catalog of old ones. They are entering the market largely created by Netflix with their big guns blazing. (In a statement this month, Netflix was unbowed: “The launch of these new services will be noisy. . . . In the long-term, though, we expect we’ll continue to grow nicely given the strength of our service and the large market opportunity.”) Here are some specifics about the four new forces about to start a Streaming World War.

Apple TV+ will start up on Nov. 1, at $4.99 a month — unless you purchase a new Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, in which case you get a year of the service free. It won’t have the seemingly bottomless back catalog of Disney+ and Netflix; Apple TV+ will take the more curated approach of Hulu and Amazon. The shows that will premiere with Apple TV+ include “The Morning Show” with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell; a revival of “Oprah’s Book Club”; and “See” with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. And later on many shows, including “Truth Be Told” with Aaron Paul and Octavia Spencer, will be added.

Next up, Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12, at $6.99 a month (or $70 a year). And Verizon (which competes with AT&T, which is launching HBO Max) is going to offer the service free to millions of its customers who have unlimited plans. Disney+ doesn’t appear to be going for the same kind of carefully curated prestige approach as Apple TV+, as it will bring along and expand upon all the productions from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic. You will only be able to stream the likes of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Toy Story 4” on Disney+, and the service will create sequels and spinoffs of those franchises such as the forthcoming “Forky Asks a Question.” The many new original shows will arrive more gradually than those of Apple TV+, and they will include the “Star Wars” series spinoff “The Mandalorian” and a series based on the movie “Love, Simon.”

WarnerMedia (owned by AT&T) has named its service after the jewel in its crown, HBO. Due in April 2020, and rumored to be more expensive than its competitors, HBO Max will contain Cartoon Network, Warner Bros., TBS, HBO, and New Line Cinema fare, from “Game of Thrones” and “Sesame Street” to DC superhero movies such as “Wonder Woman.” The streamer has also paid $425 million for a five-year license to air “Friends,” after its hugely successful years on Netflix. New shows will include “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco and based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, and a miniseries adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Americanah” starring Lupita Nyong’o.

Finally, NBC is keeping the details of Peacock under wraps until next year, closer to the service’s April launch. We know that “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” will make their homes there sooner or later, and we know there will be a bunch of original shows, including a reboot of “Battlestar Gallactica” by Sam Esmail of “Mr. Robot” and a series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World.”

Yup, brave new world. That’s where we’re heading when it comes to TV. More, more, more; let’s see how you like it.

