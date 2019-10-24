Azra Raza (“The First Cell: And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last”) in conversation with Dr. Peter D. Kramer at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Leslie Williams (“Even the Dark: Poems”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre … Daniel Zimmerman (“Shots in the Dark: The Saga of Rocco Balliro”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Waltham Public Library, 735 Main St., Waltham … Rachel Kadish (“The Weight of Ink”) in conversation with Julie Lindahl (“The Pendulum: A Granddaughter’s Search for Her Family’s Forbidden Nazi Past”) at 6 p.m. at Northeastern University, Snell Library, Classroom 121 … Kathryn Lasky (“Tangled in Time 2: The Burning Queen”) reads and is in conversation with Karen Kosko at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont … Robert Haas (“A Little Book on Form: An Exploration Into the Formal Imagination of Poetry”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at Harvard University’s Center for the Study of World Religions, Common room, 42 Francis Ave., Cambridge … Robert Pinsky and Gail Mazur (“The Mind Has Cliffs of Fall: Poetry at the Extremes of Feeling”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

WEDNESDAY

S. James Gates (“Proving Einstein Right: The Daring Expeditions that Changed How We Look at the Universe”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, Hall C, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge … Susan Rice (“Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at First Parish Church 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge … Laura Van Den Berg and Claire Messud in conversation with editor Natalie Eve Garrett (“Eat Joy: Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers”) at 7:30 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Heather Morris (“Cilka’s Journey”) reads at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre … Kira Jane Buxton (“Hollow Kingdom: A Novel”) in conversation with Mona Awad at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre… Nancy Seasholes (“The Atlas of Boston History: The Making of a City”) reads at Porter Square Books … John Kenney (“Love Poems for People with Children”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley… Judith Viorst (“Nearing 90 and Other Comedies of Late Life”) in conversation with Bill Novak at 7:30 p.m. at Leventhal Sidman JCC, 335 Nahanton St., Newton… Marni Graff (“Death at the Dakota: A Trudy Genova Manhattan Mystery”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, Level 3, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge … Anne Pluto (“Lubbock Electric”) and Mark Statman (“Exile Home”) read at 7 p.m. at Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville.

THURSDAY

Christopher McDougall (“Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Michael Kearns and Aaron Roth (“The Ethical Algorithm: The Science of Socially Aware Algorithm Design”) read at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Gail Mazur, Major Jackson, Didi Jackson, Nausheen Eusuf, and Lloyd Schwartz (“The Best American Poetry 2019”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Eileen Cleary, Joey Gould, George Kalogeris (“Dialogos: Paired Poems in Translation”), and Mark Saba (“Ghost Tracks: Stories of Pittsburgh Past”) read at 7 p.m. at Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville … Joan Kane (“Unearthed Song & Poetry”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at home.stead bakery and cafe, 1448 Dorchester Ave., Fields Corner, Dorchester … Lawrence Millman (“Fungipedia: A Brief Compendium of Mushroom Lore”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Jane Bernstein (“The Face Tells the Secret”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Chris Willard (“Alphabreaths, the ABCs of Mindful Breathing”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont … Bianca Stone (“The Mobius Strip Club of Grief”) and Ben Pease (“Chateau Wichman”) read at 4 p.m. at The MIT Press Bookstore, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge … Ariana Reines (“Telephone”) reads at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Bookshop, Plympton St., Cambridge.

