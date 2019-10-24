This was the unprecedented union of two titans: The storied BSO is also Boston’s largest performing arts organization (and one of the biggest in the US) with an operating budget of $104 million last fiscal year, while the GHO ranks among Europe’s oldest and most influential orchestras. And next week, the BSO will play host to the largest-scale and most logistically complex events of the trans-Atlantic partnership so far when the hometown orchestra welcomes the 103-strong GHO to Symphony Hall. The German orchestra is flying commercial, and thanks to its partnership with logistics giant DHL, it’s bringing all its own instruments — including the timpani. It’ll perform two concerts of its own (Oct. 27 and 29) before the two orchestras join forces to make a sort of symphonic supergroup (Oct. 31-Nov. 2), playing music of Strauss, Haydn, Schoenberg, and Scriabin.

Just one year after Andris Nelsons assumed the music directorship of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 2014, in came the news from overseas: He also would helm Leipzig’s storied Gewandhaus Orchestra (GHO). Rather than rivaling for Nelsons’s attention and time, the two orchestras declared their commitment to being allies and partners: commissioning pieces together, celebrating their connection with Leipzig Week in Boston and Boston Week in Leipzig, inviting players to participate in a musician exchange program, and more.

The GHO traces its roots to the 18th century, and the repertoire for its own concerts here is “dead center” representative of its musical legacy, said BSO president and CEO Mark Volpe in a recent interview alongside Nelsons at Symphony Hall. In contrast, the collaborative program with the BSO is “sort of like going to a neutral court."

Nelsons, who often extols music’s ability to bring people together, said he sees something “global and colorful” that can “embrace the bigger forces” in Scriabin’s “Poem of Ecstasy,” the final piece on the joint program.

“You could do Beethoven 9. That’s been done,” Volpe said. “But you don’t need the Gewandhaus Orchestra, and the combined forces, to do that.”

A GHO press release indicated that the Oct. 31 BSO/GHO concert would mark the official culmination of Germany’s “Year of German-American Friendship” in the United States. German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier will share welcoming remarks from the stage, and the audience will be treated to post-concert beer and pretzels.

The two orchestras share connections that reach back to the BSO’s 1881 founding. The BSO’s inaugural chief conductor, Georg Henschel, was the first of many musicians with deep Leipzig ties to lead the orchestra. The shoebox design of Symphony Hall was modeled after the second Gewandhaus, which was built in the late 19th century and destroyed by firebombing in World War II.

Additionally, both are “destination orchestras,” where musicians dream of carrying out their careers, Volpe said. “You have multi generations within the [BSO]. The information and the bowings go back. We’ve had three concertmasters in 100 years ... but when you go into [Leipzig’s] library, and their archives, it goes back even farther. They’re older than we are,” Volpe said.

The past notwithstanding, the social component to the alliance is also extremely important, Volpe said. “The players are so excited ... part of it is being inspired by each other and learning from each other,” he said, describing the quick rapport that the BSO players struck up with their German counterparts when the American orchestra played at the Gewandhaus on its fall 2018 tour.

Despite the director they share, the two orchestras don’t sound alike — and they aren’t trying to, Volpe said. “The Leipzig Gewandhaus still sounds really German. ... It’s a distinct sound.”

“I think it’s not possible, even, to say ‘that’s a German sound,’ ” added Nelsons, naming the many influences that have shaped Leipzig’s sound over the years: the “space and light” of Mendelssohn, the “depth” of Bruckner, the rich legacy of Bach.

The Boston and Leipzig sounds may be different, and the trumpets’ valves and the clarinets’ key arrangements may not be the same, but that shouldn’t stop the orchestras from making beautiful music together. However, there’s one point on which the orchestras will have to compromise. When the BSO tunes to an A before playing, that note is pitched at 441 hertz, while the GHO tunes to 443 hertz, just slightly higher.

Asked about it, Nelsons laughed. “That’s another question…” he began.

Then Volpe piped up. “You’re the boss!”

“...of respect, friendship, and adapting,” the conductor concluded.

On that count, it’ll be mostly the Leipzigers who have to adapt, since everyone will be tuning to the Symphony Hall organ at A = 441hz for the joint concerts. But for Schoenberg’s strings-only “Verklärte Nacht,” which will only be performed at the Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 concerts, Leipzig concertmaster Frank-Michael Erben will be sitting in the concertmaster’s chair — so “there’ll be some give and take,” Volpe said.

Leipzig Week by the Numbers

1 conductor.

2 orchestras.

Andris Nelsons is both music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Gewandhauskapellmeister of Leipzig's Gewandhaus Orchestra. Jens Gerber and the Gewandhaus Orchestra (custom credit)

5 concerts at Symphony Hall.

8 days.

After the first two concerts, half the Gewandhaus Orchestra will fly back to Germany while the other half stays for the joint BSO-GHO program. Marco Borggreve/Boston Symphony Orchestra

103 visiting musicians.

11.5 hours of rehearsal time together.

The Gewandhaus Orchestra is also bringing 23 additional staff members, and they’re all flying commercial and checking their instruments. Marco Borggreve/Gewandhaus Orchestra

A = 441hz: The pitch to which the BSO usually tunes.

A = 443hz: The pitch to which the GHO usually tunes.

$$$$ The BSO and GHO declined to give the exact budget for the trip, but a BSO spokesperson indicated it was “a lot.”

Leipzig Week in Boston

At Symphony Hall, Oct. 27-Nov. 2. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.