2. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

3. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. The Guardians John Grisham Doubleday

6. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

7. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

8. Ninth House Leigh Bardugo Flatiron Books

9. The Institute Stephen King Scribner

10. Red at the Bone Jacqueline Woodson Riverhead Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators

Ronan Farrow Little Brown

2. Blowout Rachel Maddow Crown

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

4. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Elton John Holt

5. Talking to Strangers Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

6. Educated Tara Westover Random House

7. The Education of an Idealist Samantha Power Dey Street Books

8. Year of the Monkey Patti Smith Knopf

9. Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years Julie Andrews Hachette Books

10. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

3. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

4. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

6. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

7. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

8. Nine Perfect Strangers Liane Moriarty Flatiron Books

9. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

10. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin S&S

6. These Truths: A History of the United States Jill Lepore Norton

7. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

8. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

9. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Spiegel & Grau

10. How to Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, October 20. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.