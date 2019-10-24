On their latest album, though, they played with the fundamental idea of what “punk rock” means — by playing with listeners’ expectations of how the group should sound. Produced by Annie Clark, a.k.a. avant-pop auteur St. Vincent, “The Center Won’t Hold” opens with cavernous, clanging percussion, then veers into different musical worlds, with the disembodied yelps that orbit around the gloss of “Hurry on Home” and the electrical-wire beat of “Love” flowing into the end-of-days cabaret “Bad Dance” and the stark closer “Broken,” a melancholic showcase for Tucker’s aching voice that she calls “a cathartic statement of feelings.”

For nearly a quarter-century, Sleater-Kinney have been one of the cornerstones of feminist punk rock, with Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein switching off on passionate vocals and electrifying riffs that put their views of where women are in the world in even sharper relief, and playing joyful shows that reveled in scream-along choruses and girls-to-the-front mosh pits.

Through all the stylistic shifts, though, a longing for connection persists, and it makes the album resonate deeply, even at its sleekest. It’s a defiant flipping of multiple sets of assumptions — about age, sex, gender, and what “punk rock” really means at its core — that, even at its most synth-heavy or its most searing, has a steely gaze and an open heart. It’s a provocative reframing of what that much-used term can mean in 2019, and one spearheaded by women whose music has been crucial to crowded 7-inch bins and streaming-service playlists alike.

Tucker notes that Sleater-Kinney’s hiatus, which lasted from 2007 to 2013, gave the band an opportunity to rethink its artistic intentions. “Having a hiatus as a band and coming back puts a lot of questions in your mind as to what the audience might be thinking,” she says. “Our response is to keep presenting ourselves as serious artists, but there’s a bit of flippant rock ’n’ roll defiance that works in our favor. We’ve always had that defiant attitude. And that we gravitate towards that instinctively as something that’s going to carry us through the whole process of aging as artists.”

“Center” presents an immersive, emotionally deep world, but the band’s set at House of Blues on Tuesday will allow glimpses into the past that give that new sphere contours and contrast. “The new record is definitely a little bit heavy at times,” Tucker says. “We’ve tried to temper that a little bit with some songs that might be a little bit faster and [more] ‘punk rock’ from the catalog — it gives the whole set a flow that’s a little bit more expansive. It’s really a mood piece; there’s a lot that we can do with this many people.”

Those five players include founding members Tucker and Brownstein, as well as guitarist Katie Harkin and multi-instrumentalist Toko Yasuda. Angie Boylan, a Brooklyn drummer who spent times in punk acts like Aye Nako and Freezing Cold, will fill in for Janet Weiss, who departed the band in June after being a member since 1996.

“It was actually my husband Lance Bangs’s suggestion,” says Tucker of the decision to bring Boylan on board. “He was like, ‘Well, there’s this woman in Brooklyn. She’s very accomplished — she’s in a ton of bands. She’s a very hard hitter. She has a physical strength to her that’s very impressive.’ Janet’s drumming is very physical, and there are a lot of complicated parts. And Angie also was — for one minute — in a Sleater-Kinney cover band.” Tucker and Brownstein flew Boylan out to Portland, Ore., for a tryout, and the decision to bring her on board was pretty immediate. “She cares about the music; she cares about the songs,” says Tucker. “She’s worked really hard to help us bring this whole tour to life.”

Sleater-Kinney might not be the exact same band they were the last time they came to Boston, but that’s part of the kind of artistic growth they have been embarking on for years — and will help them grow their legacy in the future. “A record like [the 1999 album] ‘The Hot Rock’ was another total departure,” notes Tucker. "People were not excited when that record came out. Or [2005′s] ‘The Woods,’ one of our most celebrated albums. We like taking risks. The presentation of songs that we have is different, and it keeps us interested.

"Each record has its own world that we dive into, and that's part of what keeps us going after so many years."

Maura Johnston can be reached at maura@maura.com.

SLEATER-KINNEY

With Joseph Keckler. At House of Blues, Boston, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets $37.50 and up, 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston