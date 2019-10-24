JIDENNA On “85 to Africa,” this MC, producer, and songwriter travels “the highway that will connect the Diaspora and Motherland” (as Afrobeat scion Seun Kuti calls it on opening track “Worth the Weight”) with curiosity, purpose, and guests like Mr Eazi and GoldLink. Introspective Atlanta-based MC-singer Kelechi opens. Oct. 28, 7 p.m. $25 and up. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

“DEVO,” “BRIGHT EYES,” ET AL Of the many “bands dress up as other bands gigs” happening in honor of Halloween over the coming days, this one features a very stacked lineup, with scuzz-punkers Nice Guys as New Wave pioneers Devo, lo-fi indiepoppers Puppy Problems as confessionalists Bright Eyes, wipeout-core purveyors Hellrazor as emo kingpins Hum, shaggy duo Love Strangers as post-post-punkers the Strokes, and members of Halfsour and other local acts as sparkle-poppers Polaris. Oct. 31, 8 p.m. $8. O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, www.obrienspubboston.com

BIG K.R.I.T. The Mississippi rapper-producer’s latest album, “K.R.I.T. IZ HERE,” is a celebration of his lyrically dense, wildly fun, undeniably Southern aesthetic. Nov. 1, 7 p.m. $25 and up. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, www.crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

LAMPLIGHTER SESSIONS Peter Mulvey’s annual panoply kicked off last Friday, but the bulk of it takes place over five days this week — a luthier showcase, multimedia play “Bone Gristle Blues,” an evening of songs by Anais Mitchell, a performance of Mulvey’s latest record, “There Is Another World,” and a Halloween party Thursday night. Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Oct. 28-31, 8 p.m. $25/night. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

Nathanael Dembélé (pictured performing in Franklin, Tenn., in September) and Songhoy Blues play Brighton Music Hall Oct. 27 Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

SONGHOY BLUES Their name says what they are, and what they play: members of the Malian Songhoy people who, after being displaced when local jihadists banned music, came together as a band and developed a variant of desert blues that reflects both that North African musical style and the influence of its American descendant. Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $20. Brighton Music Hall. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

RICHARD BUCKNER Intense singer-songwriter Richard Buckner hasn’t released anything since he went outside the box on 2013′s “Surrounded” by using autoharp, loops, and pedals to write and construct its songs, but he’s become a regular visitor to the Saturday afternoon slot at this Cambridge venue. Nov. 2, 4 p.m. $20. Atwood’s Tavern, Cambridge. 800-838-2006, www.brownpapertickets.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

REVOLUTIONARY SNAKE ENSEMBLE’S RED HOT HALLOW’S EVE As part of the Charles River Museum’s “Boiler House Jazz Series,” saxophonist and composer Ken Field’s New Orleans-inspired jazz/funk brass band celebrates the spookiest holiday in an amazing room that once witnessed the American Industrial Revolution take flight. Costumes welcome! Oct. 31, 8 p.m. $20. Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation, 154 Moody St., Waltham. 781-893-5410, www.charlesrivermuseum.org

EITHER/ORCHESTRA WITH TESHOME MITUKU The Tufts University Department of Music, supported by the Granoff Music Fund, presents New England’s own 10-piece, horn-laden, jazz-and-more ensemble, led by saxophonist-composer Russ Gershon. Perhaps the finest non-Ethiopian exponents of Ethiopian jazz, E/O welcomes frequent collaborator Mitiku, the legendary singer who helped create genre. Nov. 1, 8 p.m. Free. Distler Performance Hall, Tufts University, 20 Talbot Ave., Somerville. as.tufts.edu/music/events

GRITS AND GROCERIES ORCHESTRA The winners of the 2016 Boston Blues Challenge — vocalist-bassist John Anthony, tenor saxophonist Robert Lyons, guitarist Charlie O’Neal, and drummer Kemp Dunn — have backed up the eminent Barrence Whitfield and are a solid, soulful, and searing unit in their own right. Nov. 2, $23.50-$28.50. 9 Wallis, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-525-9093, www.gimmelive.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

LEIPZIG GEWANDHAUS ORCHESTRA + BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This year’s Leipzig Week in Boston finds the entire Gewandhaus Orchestra in town to perform under Andris Nelsons’s baton on Oct. 27 (Brahms and Schubert) and Oct. 29 (Mahler, Schumann, Wagner, Mendelssohn). Then the BSO joins its Leipzig counterpart for a rare set of three joint performances (Oct. 31 to Nov. 2) featuring music by Strauss, Haydn, and Scriabin. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

ODYSSEY OPERA This adventurous company, devoted to unearthing forgotten gems, continues its Tudor-themed season with two fully staged performances of Giovanni Pacini’s “Maria, Regina d’Inghilterra.” Nov. 1 and 3, Huntington Avenue Theatre. www.odysseyopera.org

A FAR CRY With a program entitled “American Noir,” the city’s acclaimed self-directed chamber orchestra explores music written by composers who fled wartime Europe to settle in the wilds of southern California, among them Franz Waxman, Korngold, and Stravinsky. Nov. 1 at Jordan Hall, with portions of the program previewed on Oct. 31 at Longy’s Pickman Concert Hall. www.afarcry.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY An attempt to devise a “culturally sensitive’’ Thanksgiving play goes awry in Larissa FastHorse’s wryly funny satire of the kind of hyper-earnest white liberals who endlessly congratulate themselves on the feat of being politically “woke.’’ Directed by Scott Edmiston, with comically expert performances by Amanda Collins, Barlow Adamson, Jesse Hinson, and Grace Experience. Through Nov. 10. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

TRAYF Two 19-year-old Hasidic Jews named Shmuel and Zalmy try to figure out their place in the world as they roll through the streets of Manhattan in a “mitzvah tank’’ in the 1990s. Small in scale and outwardly slight, Lindsay Joelle’s play eventually becomes a satisfyingly resonant examination of faith and friendship – or, more precisely, faith in friendship. Directed by Celine Rosenthal. Through Nov. 3. New Repertory Theatre. At MainStage Theater, Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. 617-923-8487, www.newrep.org

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL An intricately structured joy machine that strives for the spirit and perspective of a child, whether of the actual or inner variety. That spirit is embodied by the titular sea sponge, whose disposition is so relentlessly sunny he makes Pollyanna look like Samuel Beckett. Played by the indefatigably acrobatic Lorenzo Pugliese, SpongeBob teams up with his friends in an attempt to stave off disaster in Bikini Bottom. Directed by Tina Landau. Through Oct. 27. Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston. 800-982-2787, www.bochcenter.org

CORIOLANUS This streamlined production of Shakespeare’s tragedy is set in the year 2049, in a society coming apart at the seams thanks to abuses of power by leaders who are perfectly willing to enter into war if it helps protect their positions. Zair Silva plays the title figure, a general and would-be autocrat. Also featuring Sharon Squires as Volumnia, his mother, and Jonah Toussaint as his rival Aufidius. Codirected by Audrey Seraphin and Daniel Boudreau. Through Nov. 3. Praxis Stage. At Little House, 275 E. Cottage St., Dorchester. 617-997-7796, www.artful.ly/praxis-stage

DON AUCOIN

Dance

FROM THE GROUND UP Boston Conservatory at Berklee’s fall dance concert reliably provides lively choreography and an impressive showcase for its talented students. This incarnation features a new contemporary ballet by Daniel Pelzig plus world premiere commissions by guest choreographers Juel D. Lane, Micaela Taylor, Loni Landon, Bradley Shelver, and Ruka White. Oct. 31-Nov. 2, $25-$30. Boston Conservatory Theater. 617-912-9222, www.bostonconservatory.berklee.edu/events

NEW DANCES FOR GOETHE-INSTITUT BOSTON This commission, to celebrate the opening of the institute’s newly restored building, pairs Boston Dance Theater and Sound Icon for a new dance theater work set to musical selections by iconic German composers. The site-specific choreography is by BDT co-director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett with live music led by Sound Icon artistic director Jeffrey Means. Nov. 1-2, Free (reservation suggested). Goethe-Institut Boston. 617-610-9398, www.goethe.de/boston

VIGNETTES Janelle Gilchrist Dance Troupe presents a concert of original choreography embracing ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance styles. A teacher and former dancer with José Mateo Ballet Theatre, Gilchrist favors ballets with clean lines, fluid execution, and striking movement patterns. The evening also features live music by the Chris Brown Trio. Nov. 1-2, $15-$25. Dance Complex, Cambridge. 617-547-9363, www.dancecomplex.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

JEFF PERROTT: CONSTRUCTION In this newest iteration of Perrott’s “Random Walk” series, which inflects a random process with intuitive mark-making, he abandons the noodly tangles of previous paintings and renders rectilinear planes jutting and intersecting over bright grounds, introducing notions of volume, space, and architecture to the equation. Through Nov. 27. LaMontagne Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-487-3512, www.lamontagnegallery.com

CRISTI RINKLIN: THE WEIGHT OF GHOSTS Rinklin’s dire and fantastical landscape paintings lament the Anthropocene Era’s degradations of the earth. Here, she depicts the decapitated Appalachian peaks resulting from mountaintop removal coal mining, and the deep, dark pits created by methane implosions in Siberia. Through Nov. 30. Steven Zevitas Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave., 617-778-5265, www.stevenzevitasgallery.com

RIFF Kenji Nakayama, a sign painter by day, plays with the abstract qualities of letters in his artwork, as if trying to escape from signage’s prison of clear, crisp denotation into a more uncertain world. Toying with the mind’s compulsion to read, his paintings feature recognizable letter forms used as compositional devices, not text. His collages are readable, but nonsensical. Through Nov. 16. 13FOREST Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. 781-641-3333, www.13forest.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

WHEN HOME WON’T LET YOU STAY: MIGRATION IN CONTEMPORARY ART Anyone can tell you this is an urgent moment. Vast swaths of humanity are routinely displaced by one trauma or another, making migration, along with climate change, the crisis of our times. This show goes beyond the unfathomable numbers — hundreds of millions per year — to bring meaning, often brutal, to a catastrophe too easily abstracted into unknowable data points. Through Jan. 26, Institute of Contemporary Art. 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

"The Cartographers Conundrum" by Sanford Biggers, the subject of an eponymous exhibition at Tufts University Art Gallery. A. Elizabeth Berg

SANFORD BIGGERS This eponymous exhibition brings works from Biggers’s sadly-ongoing BAM series — sadly, because it eulogizes unarmed black victims of police gun violence, an ongoing project for reasons that should be obvious. This is stern stuff: Biggers took African sculptures to a shooting range, shot them full of bullets, and recast the remains in bronze — creating permanent monuments to violent acts. Through Dec. 15. Tufts University Art Gallery, 40 Talbot Ave., Medford. 617-627-3518, artgalleries.tufts.edu

HANS HOFMANN: THE NATURE OF ABSTRACTION Not the household name like those that came after him — Pollock, Rothko, De Kooning, Still — Hofmann, the legend goes, both preceded and influenced Abstract Expressionism, the moment at which the international art world focused squarely on America and really never looked away again. Hofmann, who moved to the US from Germany in 1933, was a teacher of great renown, counting among his star students Louise Nevelson, Lee Krasner, and Ray Eames. Through Jan. 5. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St, Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

EVENTS

Comedy

BIG KATH’S HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR If you’re too old to go door to door, you can get your treats from Kendra Dawsey, Rasheed Townes, Dylan Uscher, Laura Severse, Brandon Vallee, Angela Sawyer, Nick Ortolani, Izzy de Rosa, the Lawyer Brothers, and host Kathleen DeMarle for this night of “stand-up from beyond the grave.” Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m. $12. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com

BEN KRONBERG Usually a music venue, 9 Wallis dives into headliner comedy shows with Kronberg and a healthy undercard of local stand-ups, including Josh Day, Stephanie Elliott, Tim Oliver, and hosts Will Potterorff and Jai Demeule. Nov. 1, 9:30 p.m. $10-$15. 9 Wallis, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-525-9093, www.9wallis.com

PAUL MECURIO The Rhode Island native traded Wall Street for Broadway. Mecurio left his work as an attorney and investment banker for stand-up, and now warms up the crowd on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” at the Ed Sullivan Theater. Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA If you want to view paradise, take a look around and view it! In other words, head to the Wheelock Family Theatre to watch the musical “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” which is based on the 1971 film. The production runs two hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m., $20 to $40. Wheelock Family Theatre, 180 Riverway, Boston. wheelockfamilytheatre.org

COCO AND DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS Watch a screening of the award-winning animated film “Coco.” Stick around to create your very own paper marigolds to decorate the community altar. There will be Mexican hot chocolate and traditional Day of the Dead treats available for purchase from Boston’s Mr. Tamole cart. Ticket proceeds support More Than Words, a nonprofit empowering young people to take charge of their lives by taking charge of a business. Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Pay What You Can. More Than Words, 242 East Berkeley St., Boston. eventbrite.com

PARENTS AND TOTS NATURE WALK Enjoying the weather? Come take a leisurely guided walk with your child at the South Shore Natural Science Center. Be sure to dress for the weather, and come prepared to explore the woods, pond, garden, and more. Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Only caregivers have to pay, $6 for members, $9 for non-members. South Shore Natural Science Center, 48 Jacobs Lane, Norwell. southshorenaturalsciencecenter.org

YSABELLE KEMPE

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Nov. 8 The Bruisers at Royale royaleboston.com

Nov. 8 mxmtoon at Sinclair axs.com

Nov. 13 Mayday Parade at Paradise Rock Club crossroadspresents.com

Nov. 17 Neon Indian at Big Night Live tablelist.com

Nov. 19 FKA Twigs at House of Blues livenation.com

Nov. 19 Bob Dylan at Tsongas Center tsongascenter.com

Nov. 20 Beach Bunny at Great Scott axs.com

Nov. 22 Matt and Kim at House of Blues livenation.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO