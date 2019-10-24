“I remember that feeling of dropping her off,” he said. “It felt like the end of an era, which always implies the beginning of another.”

The Belmont author started writing “Mrs. Fletcher” — which he’s adapted into an HBO series, premiering Sunday at 10:30 p.m. — seven years ago, shortly after his daughter left for her freshman year at Wesleyan University.

The way Tom Perrotta tells it, sending his kids to college did as much to change his outlook as it did theirs.

“Mrs. Fletcher” — both novel and seven-episode series — centers on empty-nesting divorcée Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn), whose tentative flirtation with Internet pornography belies a deeper mission of self-rediscovery; simultaneously, her college-bound son Brendan (Jackson White) struggles to reconcile his porn-fueled perspective on sex with his peers’ more enlightened views.

Perrotta, 58, had already written about porn’s impact on sexual politics in 2004′s “Little Children,” but he wanted to study it more intently. Writing from a female perspective, he could frame porn — never more accessible, extreme, or clandestine — as a change agent for one woman grappling with her own sexuality and purpose amid a midlife crisis.

“We’re at this funny moment in the sexual revolution where we’re trying to hold onto what’s good about it and reject what’s not,” said Perrotta. “Eve is having this moment where the reader or viewer thinks she deserves more pleasure, more freedom.

“There was that early moment in the ’90s where we asked why we lived in a world that made it so hard for people to get what gives them pleasure,” he added. "But that moment wasn’t liberating for everybody, or equally, and men took advantage of it. In what way is sexual pleasure a feminist subject, in what way is controlling the sexual world a feminist imperative?”

There was another reason to write across genders. “Nobody wants to read a book about a middle-aged man who gets really interested in porn,” said the author, chuckling. “That’s not an interesting story. But there’s something more taboo and surprising about a woman who does.”

Perrotta’s novel wasn’t published until the summer of 2017, by which time another era was ending. “The Leftovers," which he and “Lost” creator Damon Lindelof had adapted for HBO from Perrotta’s 2011 book, had wrapped up its three-season run a couple months prior, departing television as one of the most acclaimed series in recent small-screen history.

Before “The Leftovers,” Perrotta’s books had earned him a reputation as one of contemporary American literature’s most compassionate chroniclers of suburban ennui. They’d also kept Hollywood knocking on his door. “Election” and “Little Children” were turned into movies, the latter with Perrotta’s help. “The Leftovers,” on HBO, marked his most stated commitment to adapting his own work — that is, before “Mrs. Fletcher,” for which Perrotta served as showrunner.

Perrotta speaks from his colonial-style home in Belmont, where he lives with his wife, Mary, and where they brought up a daughter, Nina, and a son, Luke. In this quiet, tree-lined suburb, he’s been happily recovering from a whirlwind year spent traveling between Los Angeles and New York.

He’d spent plenty of time in the former working on “The Leftovers” and set up a majority-female writers room after HBO greenlit “Mrs. Fletcher,” first for a pilot, then an additional six episodes, to film in New York. The goal from day one, he said, was to bring his characters off the page by seeing them through fresh eyes.

“When I wrote the novel, I was trying to imagine myself into the skin of a woman,” he explained. “On a TV show, it can be collaborative, and it felt important to have a lot of women, lots of voices in general, as reality checks.”

Was it difficult to let go of his book so soon after publishing it? “It’s tough, but for some reason it’s the only thing I really do,” said Perrotta. “Left to my own devices, I’d reproduce the choices I already made, and sometimes that’s not the best strategy for an adaptation."

A troupe of female directors came aboard, with Nicole Holofcener (“Enough Said”) helming the pilot and Tony-nominated stage director Liesl Tommy (“Eclipsed,” “Top Girls”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia”), and Gillian Robespierre (“Obvious Child”) tackling two episodes apiece.

In casting Eve, Perrotta and company realized they were all considering the same actress: Kathryn Hahn. A look at her past six years explains why. Since collaborating with “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway on 2013′s “Afternoon Delight,” about a sexually frustrated suburbanite who befriends a young stripper, Hahn has hit her stride embodying the hilarious, gloriously messy face of female desire over 40. Across TV shows like Soloway’s “Transparent" and “I Love Dick,” and in films like “Private Life,” her most memorable characters have confronted inner chasms of need in dramatic fashion, embracing the kind of chaotic, honest self-expression they’d been denied for decades.

Hahn met Perrotta for the first time somewhere near Santa Monica. Neither remembers discussing “Mrs. Fletcher" at first. “I really loved his brain,” said Hahn, speaking by phone. “He’s such a good person, so curious, such a good listener. That put my mind at ease at the idea of having this middle-aged white man writing about the interior sexual life of a middle-aged woman.”

Kathryn Hahn stars as the title character in "Mrs. Fletcher." /HBO

The actress, 46, read the book in a rush before meeting Perrotta and was moved by his protagonist’s tangling with sex and shame. “She’s been somebody’s mother, somebody’s wife, somebody’s employee, somebody’s everything, and she hasn’t ever had a chance to explore who she is or what she wants,” said Hahn. “She’s always been a ‘good girl,’ and she never thought she was allowed to step outside of two very narrow lines, ever.”

Watching porn — “We kept calling it the Pandora’s box,” said Hahn — was Eve’s way out.

Much of the drama in “Mrs. Fletcher” is staged on Hahn’s face, as she wrestles with fear and desire, duty and doubt, her stasis interrupted by irrepressible curiosity.

“No one’s better at acting alone,” said Perrotta. “Her modulations are so subtle. They tell little stories. And before she speaks, you see the things she doesn’t say. You have to pay attention.”

Both Perrotta and Hahn knew a series about an older woman navigating porn, if done wrong, could veer into lechery or, worse, ridicule. “People can laugh at the comedy of somebody trying to find a meaningful life," Perrotta said. “But they can’t laugh at a character who seems silly or beneath their serious intention.” The distinction was clear to all involved; Eve’s journey through the Internet’s dirtier backrooms was always about more than getting off.

“A woman’s life is the same as man’s life, sexually,” said Hahn. “Just because motherhood happens, that doesn’t mean she’s not a viable human being. We’ve just been able to chop a woman’s life into certain roles, I think, historically, and that’s [expletive].”

Hahn brought the full weight of her perspective to set. “I don’t think this Eve is exactly what Tom had written or intended,” she said. “We really found her together, all of us.”

Paralleling Eve’s rediscovery of self in “Mrs. Fletcher” is a darker telling of Brendan’s first year at college. A popular jock in high school, Brendan struggles to fit in with more socially aware peers. Gradually — then tragically — he learns how toxic his view of women as sexual objects is on a college campus.

“My stories don’t often have villains,” Perrotta said. Instead, as “Mrs. Fletcher” draws him, Brendan’s lost and out of his depth. Perrotta, who consulted his own children to ensure he wasn’t mischaracterizing sexual and gender politics playing out on their campuses, was keen to understand Brendan. He didn’t want, for example, to “cancel” the college freshman. That term “doesn’t make sense,” noted the author. "People have to go on living their lives.”

Such empathy pervades “Mrs. Fletcher" at every level. It’s one way in which the series fits neatly within Perrotta’s pattern of telling everyday stories about everyday people, exploring their lives with wit and a belief in moments of unexpected grace. It’s "that process of going deep on anybody, seeing them as the protagonist of their own story,” explained Perrotta. "For me, that’s an act of love.”

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.