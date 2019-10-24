This past week it was revealed that the unnamed senior official in the Trump administration who penned a controversial (and not entirely helpful) 2016 op-ed in The New York Times would be making an ever bigger non-name for him- or herself with the release of “ A Warning ” — billed as “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency.”

That original op-ed, titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” unpacked, to an ultimately unsatisfying extent, the “test” facing Trump and his presidency: “The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp —,” wrote Whoever, “is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

Putting momentarily aside the irreparable damage already sustained by the word “many” under this president, and the likelihood that many of Trump’s senior officials now spend their days searching indeed.com, the credibility of the Anonymous author was instantly declared iffy by many Times readers. Not to mention the revelations therein hardly qualified for that word: “Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.”

Jeez, tell us something we don’t know. (Like your name. That would be good.)

And now, with the tease of “A Warning” — set to arrive in November unless a troupe of Freedom Caucus jokers blockade every Barnes & Noble location with a pizza party — the idea seems to be that this 272-page pot of piping-hot White House tea can simply no longer be contained, the urgency of its message demonstrated by its mode of delivery.

For as everyone knows, in the Internet age, if you want to get time-sensitive, newsworthy information out to a public who desperately needs it (i.e. a “warning”), your best move is taking a few months to write, promote, and publish an unsigned book. It’s a no-brainer. And I mean that as non-figuratively as possible.

And while the blower of this particular whistle has confirmed through representation that a “substantial” amount of the book’s royalties will be donated to the White House Press Correspondents’ Association, the assured future generosity of Anonymous hasn’t stopped the Internet from dragging his or her lack of a name through the mud.

It’s no surprise that an ambiance of cowardice suffuses the White House and its ostensibly nervous knuckle-chewing denizens. What is surprising is that whoever made it to this height and wrote this book (oh, hey Kellyanne) still thinks anonymity carries some inherent clout or cachet. Those days are gone; buried in an unmarked grave.

Certainly, some of the allure that anonymity once enjoyed is a vestige of history — or, prehistory — when anonymity was the natural state of any mark clawed onto a cave wall, or pressed into a clay tablet, or scratched upon some scroll bearing tales that formerly only existed as speech.

And sure, anonymity in the American political sphere also has a rich history. As one tweeter pointed out, “Common Sense was published anonymously. The Federalist Papers were published under a shared pseudonym. Many of the Founding Fathers were publishing broadsides against one another from time to time under pseudonyms. It’s as American as apple pie.”

Even as recently as 1996, when Newsweek writer Joe Klein was unmasked (thanks to some crack handwriting analysis by the Washington Post) as the author of the controversial (and equally shrug-worthy) Clintonian portrait “Primary Colors,” he went from “For God’s sake, definitely I didn’t write it" to “I felt that there are times when I’ve had to lie to protect a source, and I put this in that category” in the course of a few short months. It was an act of bravery, you see. Not its polar opposite.

So, yes, technically there’s a through-line that connects “Beowulf” with that note left on your windshield informing you that you suck at parking.

But the Internet, with its billions of unnamed accounts and armies of social media snipers, has done a real number on anonymity. We’ve seen it weaponized into guerrilla activism, with the amorphous group Anonymous (and its ungoverned offshoots) maintaining the most name-recognition, if you can call it that. We’ve seen anonymity put to cruel use on now defunct apps like Secret, Yik Yak, and Sarahah — favorites of bullies who lacked the fortitude to bully.

And authors who opt to go nameless now find themselves on equal footing with the hordes of anonymous bots and trolls clogging Twitter, the faceless commenters who traffic in untraceable abuse, and an unknowable number of other consciously unaccountable weenies. (Looking directly at you and not breaking eye contact, Pierre Delecto.)

That is, hiding in the shadows is not a good look for an aspiring author — let alone a hero. (Ever read “Beowulf”?)





