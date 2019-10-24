Why Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway, in the beautifully renovated old Sears building, is a friendly, stylish food hall with plenty of seating. Everything chef Adams does is enormously appealing, including her Greek street food, much of it too refined to eat standing curbside.

Where to Greek Street in Time Out Market Boston, chef Jody Adams’s latest venture with partners Eric Papachristos and Jon Mendez. They also run Saloniki Greek, which has a location close by (the trio’s first), and others in Central Square and Harvard Square.

The Back Story The market is a rectangular space with vendors on both long sides. You order food and you’re given a buzzer so you can find a seat at one of the long tables that run horizontally across the hall. The space that Greek Street occupies used to be MC Kitchen, which specialized in vegan food.

What to eat Swordfish souvlaki, a skewer of juicy fish and salad on pita spread with delicious taramasalata (smoked cod’s roe); very thin pita stuffed with cheese and greens and fried until crisp and golden; little lamb chops with potatoes and greens; beef patties seasoned with cumin. Several dishes are sprinkled with tiny potato sticks, which you can’t stop eating.

Time Out Market, photographed when it first opened in June. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

What to drink The market has two full bars at either end of the rectangular space. Individual vendors do not sell drinks.

The Takeaway After a spin around the seriously annoying and difficult-to-maneuver parking garage under the market (get your ticket stamped for a discount), head up a flight of stairs whose “railings” are formed from letters spelling out places, names, and distinctive Boston expressions. The Greek Street kiosk is serving fine food with clever touches like the cascade of tiny potato sticks on the souvlaki or the stuffed pita with cheese turning out to be the best fried nibble you’ve had in a while.

Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Drive, Fenway, Boston, www.timeoutmarket.com/boston





Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.