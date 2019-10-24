Soon arrives the season to shop and spend — and, happily, the Seaport’s pop-up village, The Current (100 Seaport Blvd.), has changed up its roster of boutiques just in time.

First, shop for dad at the Ace & Everett sock lounge. Yes, this is a sock lounge. But no, this isn’t just any sock lounge: They feature footwear inspired by “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (among other mod designs.) Atelier Paulin sells made-to-order, customized jewels; Booty by Brabants focuses on flattering leggings, sports bras, and more.