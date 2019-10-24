Openings: Trillium Brewing Company has opened a new branch in the Fenway, part of the 401 Park (401 Park Dr. at Brookline Avenue) development. The location is sentimental for founders JC and Esther Tetreault, who met at the gym at 401 Park more than 15 years ago.

There’s room for 95 drinkers inside, with a 150-seat patio. Expect a selection of 18 draft beers, bottles, merchandise, cans to go, and packaged snacks from local purveyors. It’s open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight.

Coming Soon: Woods Hill Pier 4 is slated to open mid-November where the legendary Anthony’s Pier 4 once stood (300 Pier 4 Blvd.). It’s the third restaurant from Kristin Canty and Chef Charlie Foster, joining Concord’s Woods Hill Table and Adelita. This is their first restaurant in Boston, highlighting ingredients from Canty’s Farm at Woods Hill in Bath, N.H. The restaurant will butcher, smoke, and ferment their food and use unpasteurized dairy. It’s not all virtuous, though: There’s a bar, too (and waterfront views).