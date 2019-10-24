Openings: Trillium Brewing Company has opened a new branch in the Fenway, part of the 401 Park (401 Park Dr. at Brookline Avenue) development. The location is sentimental for founders JC and Esther Tetreault, who met at the gym at 401 Park more than 15 years ago.
There’s room for 95 drinkers inside, with a 150-seat patio. Expect a selection of 18 draft beers, bottles, merchandise, cans to go, and packaged snacks from local purveyors. It’s open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight.
Coming Soon: Woods Hill Pier 4 is slated to open mid-November where the legendary Anthony’s Pier 4 once stood (300 Pier 4 Blvd.). It’s the third restaurant from Kristin Canty and Chef Charlie Foster, joining Concord’s Woods Hill Table and Adelita. This is their first restaurant in Boston, highlighting ingredients from Canty’s Farm at Woods Hill in Bath, N.H. The restaurant will butcher, smoke, and ferment their food and use unpasteurized dairy. It’s not all virtuous, though: There’s a bar, too (and waterfront views).
The team behind The Beehive and Beat Brew Hall will open Cósmica inside the South End’s Revolution Hotel (40 Berkeley St. at Appleton Street) in November. Executive Chef Colton Coburn-Wood (Beat Brew Hall, Yellow Door Taqueria) will serve tamales, crab tostadas, chorizo queso jalapeno poppers, mole duck carnitas, and more. Sip Mexican beers at the bar, or try house-made sangria. They’ll start with dinner, with daily lunch and weekend brunch to follow.
Boston-based juicery Nourish Your Soul opens a third location in November inside the Back Bay’s lululemon athletica (208 Newbury St. at Exeter Street). Shop for flattering yoga-wear while sipping cashew milk smoothies and beet juice, or pause for a salad or bowl at the 30-seat restaurant. It’s open daily.
Brunches: Chef (and celeb sibling) Paul Wahlberg has launched Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his Hingham restaurant, Alma Nove. Feast on buttermilk pancakes, duck confit hash, cod cakes benedict, and cider doughnuts, washed down with brandy-laced milk punch. There’s also live music beginning at 11 a.m. (not by New Kids on the Block).
