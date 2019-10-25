On Thursday, Seger returned to the site of the old Garden for one of the final dates on his farewell Roll Me Away Tour. At 74, the blue-collar songwriter has enjoyed a few decades of reduced workload, golfing, and riding motorcycles while releasing occasional comeback albums. At TD Garden, he and his huge 14-piece band turned in a precise two hours of professional nitty-gritty.

That year, after releasing the No. 1 album “Against the Wind,” Seger and his Silver Bullet Band recorded their second live album. About half of the songs were recorded in Detroit. The rest were recorded at the Boston Garden.

Bob Seger was at the top of his game in 1980. A favorite son of his native Detroit upon his emergence in the 1960s, by the dawn of the Reagan era he’d become a national treasure.

“So now sweet 16’s turned . . . 74!” Seger shouted gleefully, tweaking the lyrics to “Rock and Roll Never Forgets,” one of his many signature songs. That one came at the end of the band’s second encore, but it could have plugged in anywhere in this jukebox set.

Silver-haired and bespectacled, Seger is clearly relishing his remaining opportunities to entertain an audience. Backed by the Motor City Horns, a trio of female singers, and as many as four guitars, he brought out his own acoustic for just a handful of numbers, sitting on a bench each time.

That left Seger to conduct a relentless aerobic routine on the more upbeat material. Grinning broadly or tilting his head back to lose himself in a lyric, he pointed, fist-pumped, air-guitared, and mimed images. To emphasize the line about things getting too crazy on “Travelin’ Man,” he twirled an index finger around one ear.

It would all be arena-rock hokum if Seger weren’t so devoted to selling it. Wearing a black sweatband to keep his shaggy bangs out of his eyes, he explained how he’s revisiting “Fine Memory,” a gentle 1975 album track, on tour in honor of an astronaut friend who played it before every new mission.

Seger’s husky voice was mostly in fine fettle, with the Garden crowd offering robust accompaniment. Fittingly, they were especially vocal on “You’ll Accompany Me,” which featured a big-screen slide show of anonymous lovers strolling in idyllic spaces.

Alto Reed, one of the longest-standing members of Seger’s touring band (since 1971), was backlit on an otherwise darkened stage as he played the high, lonesome saxophone part on “Turn the Page.” Seger dedicated “No More” — one of the few songs, including the set-opening “Simplicity,” that drew from his last few decades of intermittent work — to the late Elijah Cummings, the Maryland congressman: “And I don’t want this/No, I don’t want this/I have had enough/No more.”

He also paid tribute to the Eagles’ Glenn Frey, a fellow Detroiter who died in 2016, on a cover of “Forever Young” by Bob Dylan (“the Mount Everest of songwriters”). Photos of other recently departed artists, from Leonard Cohen and Tom Petty to Prince, flashed overhead.

Taking a collective bow after “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,” the band returned to the stage twice more, ending with “Night Moves” and “Rock and Roll Never Forgets.” Having specialized in songs about the glories of youth, Seger is now thinking, understandably so, about mortality. “Thank you for the traces you’ve left on my soul,” read one hand-lettered sign in the crowd, quoting a line from “Travelin’ Man.”

“And those are the memories,” as that song concludes, “that made me a wealthy soul.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.

BOB SEGER

At TD Garden, Oct. 24



