There’s some video going around right now of a Russian circus bear mauling his (that’s a guess) trainer in front of a panicking crowd, but you know what? We’re not doing that. Instead, I’m choosing to focus on the new must-have Snapchat filter , which features our far more docile ursine friend — Boston’s own Keytar Bear — and is now available to augment whatever reality you find yourself in with his cute little smile and reliably stanky-sweet subway funk. And that’s a reference to his jams, not the air quality of the T or his bear suit.

ALL THUMBS

Elsewhere in mildly entertaining two-dimensional characters, Utah Senator Mitt Romney was revealed this week by Slate’s Ashley Feinberg to have a not-so-secret Twitter account under the nom-de-creep Pierre Delecto — which gave the former Massachusetts governor and animatronic wonder the freedom to lurk; reply to Fox News tweets; defend himself from the likes of Britt Hume, Joe Scarborough, and Soledad O’Brien; casually insert his name into threads where it wasn’t naturally occurring; “like” his own tweets; and otherwise express sentiments that his allegedly human form could or would not. Reaching us to comment about this unsurprisingly spineless approach to self-representation, a man named John Barron said, “He’s a secret asset of radical lawless Dems! SAD!" and then hung up.

SAY WHAT?

In other adorable Boomer news, permanently not-mad-just-disappointed father from an after-school special Dr. Phil posted a video to Twitter in which he struggled to understand a selection of “words in my comments that I need to ask you all about.” Among these bafflingly opaque specimens of slang were “sksksk," “VSCO girl," and “and I oop!” — none of which I’m going to explain here because, one, look at the size of this blurb, and two, there’s one term that can help just about anybody caught scratching their scalps over confusing things they spot on the Internet: It’s Google.

LAWN GONE

Moving on to more literal boomers, I don’t know who needs to hear this, but a bit of lawn care advice, courtesy of It’s A Thing: The best way to remove a colony of ants from your property is to mix 1 to 2 teaspoons of mild liquid dish soap with 1 gallon of warm water and simply pour the solution into the anthill. Not — as one Destroy-It-Yourself specialist attempted — pouring gasoline into the hole, tossing a match, and blowing up your entire backyard. Peter Hotton, we miss you more than ever.

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MBrodeur.

