Boston Ballet II will perform in Stowe, Vermont on Nov. 2. (Angela Sterling/Boston Ballet) Angela Sterling/Angela Sterling/Boston Ballet

Add a night of culture to your leaf-peeping agenda. Up-and-coming, classically trained dancers from Boston Ballet II will perform in Stowe, Vt., for a single night next Saturday. The program will feature a wide assortment of works, including a romantic duet by Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and excerpts from “The Nutcracker.” Adults $28, children $13 on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe, 802-760-4634, sprucepeakarts.org