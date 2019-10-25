Joseph Joseph’s two-piece Helix Citrus Juicer James Turner/James Turner

For juicing limes or lemons, Joseph Joseph’s two-piece Helix Citrus Juicer consisting of a squeezing chamber and a pusher head, each with an arm, is the tool for the job ($20). It takes a little mechanical know-how, but once you get the hang of it, which doesn’t take long, it squeezes the fruit to the size of a hockey puck. Halved or quartered fruit goes in the squeezing chamber, and with the help of red dots to align the pieces, the pusher is placed on top. Squeezing the arms together takes strong hands, but is easier if the fruit is quartered. Openings at the bottom of the chamber strain out the pulp. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955.