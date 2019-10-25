In 2015, she failed the bar exam. Shocked, Bares took some time away from law to recover. In the meantime, she began to dabble in art. Within a few years, Bares was running her own art business, Violette Tide Studios. The Globe spoke to Bares about the origins of her work’s nautical themes, motherhood, and more.

Leah Bares (@ violettetide ) was a painter throughout her childhood and teenage years. That is, until she went to college and figured she needed to go into something a bit more lucrative. Bares studied political science, attended law school, and was prepared to become a lawyer until something happened that shook her to her core.

Leah Bares finds inspiration for her nautical art from her experience growing up in Plymouth as the daughter of a fisherman.

Q. How did you get back into painting after that break?

A. When I first got into it, I was really into blue and white porcelain. I was thinking, “OK, I’m going to do a whole series of these.” I started it, and I got bored so quickly.

I started doing the nautical stuff because my dad was a fisherman my whole life. I had really grown up on the water, in a way. My parents divorced very young. I was with my mom during the week, who kept me academically focused and stuff. On the weekend, it was party time with dad on the ocean. He was a super alcoholic, but was his best on the water. So, I enjoyed that. I gained a lot of knowledge from that.

Q. You’ve turned your art into prints, pillows, and puzzles. Why and how did you do that?

A. I just figured that was the commercial way. It was the way to make money and sell art. It just seemed like the best of all worlds. I really got serious in 2016. I had my first baby then. I started doing shows, and I just couldn’t believe how well I was doing. It was cool because I could be a stay-at-home mom and run my own business. That’s what I’ve been doing since then.

I’ve been able to license my work to the local puzzle maker, and I appreciate that. I want to keep my integrity when I’m doing licensing because I could sell to a bigger store or wholesale somehow, but I’m really just trying to work with locals and local artists. The pillows are done by someone I went to high school with, and the puzzles are done by someone I’ve known around town. She owns the company Dashing Dan. Those have been super successful.

Q. What does the future hold for your art?

A. I would love my work to get into a store at some point, but it has to be the right place.

I'm going to keep going with the nautical stuff. I do want to switch mediums soon. I'm thinking about trying out oils. Oils are a little bit more moody. When I started in watercolors, my life was a lot lighter than it currently is. I had a daughter [Laurel] with cancer who passed away.

Art remained an outlet for me and her. She painted often at Boston Children's Hospital. I brought my watercolors with me often, and she loved doing acrylics. I remember the first time she painted, she held the brush like she had painted for years. She was so advanced.

Just dealing and going through all of the changes as a mom, it’s really hit me at my core. I want to try a different medium. Watercolors remind me of when I was younger and pregnant and looking forward to a baby. Thankfully, I have two other children, and I’m lucky for them, but I would like to try something new.

Q. What emotional connection do you have to the artwork you produce?

A. Growing up in Massachusetts, a majority of people, if you’re Irish or Italian, you grew up Catholic. You have your church, and you get confirmed. For me, I did all of that, but I never felt solace in the church. I always felt solace on the water.

When we would clam and fish, my dad would always say, “This is my church. This is my church.” Over the years, even when I was 10 and 11, that rang true to me. That was my church. It was where I mellowed out.

I’m lucky enough now to live close to the ocean. I live about a half-mile from the beach. I can see the ocean every day from my house. Going through what I did with Laurel, I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have the horizon to look at, if I didn’t see that beauty every day. It’s really incredible, and you can watch over the ocean. You can see the changes, and you can feel the seasons change even more.