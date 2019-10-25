Villa Manodori Dark Cherry Balsamic Vinegar made by three-Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura. Villa Manodori/Eataly/Villa Manodori/Eataly

The three-Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura, whose restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, was twice ranked best in the world, also produces balsamic vinegars, a specialty in the small town in the Emilia Romagna region. Bottura’s Villa Manodori artisanal balsamic vinegars are aged in aromatic oak, chestnut, and juniper barrels, and are notably intense and syrupy. One standout in the line is the Dark Cherry Balsamic, made with must (unfermented grape juice) from local trebbinao grapes matured for nine years in Vignola cherry wood. Sweet and tart, and vibrant with cherry flavors, use the vinegar to drizzle over Parmesan, to boost a sauce or glaze pork or steak. It’s pricey ($40 to $48 for 250 milliliters) but luckily you need only a small amount. A drizzle will turn a dish of vanilla ice cream into a stellar dessert. Available at Marty’s Fine Wines, 675 Washington St., Newton, 617-332-1230; Eataly, 800 Boylston St., Boston, 617-807-7300, or go to www.demedici.com.