Even after the 2017 death of co-leader Walter Becker, Steely Dan marches on, singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen having vowed to “keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.” Which brings us to their current tour, in which the Dan sets up multi-night residencies at theaters and plays a different album each night. Friday evening, the band kicked off its five-night Orpheum Theatre run with 1977’s ”Aja,” an album which (in classically perverse Steely Dan fashion) is simultaneously their jazziest, most compositionally ambitious . . . and best-selling.

It’s a good thing Steely Dan is a real band, because its story is too improbable for fiction. What are the odds that one of the most popular rock bands of the ‘70s would consist of two antisocial, rock-agnostic cynics who eschewed touring, locked themselves in the studio with an army of session musicians, and cranked out high-fidelity jazz-fusion whose gleaming surfaces concealed lyrics steeped in seediness and moral decay? Or that this same band, once pilloried as the epitome of soft-rock lameness, would eventually be feted by hip-hop producers, who sampled their work, and smooth music connoisseurs, who dubbed them patron saints of yacht rock?

Steely Dan has been playing whole albums in concert since 2009, so this night’s run-through of “Aja” carried no sense of occasion or nostalgia. That the 13(!)-piece band could re-create such complex songs — songs recorded with no consideration of whether they could even be played live — was undeniably impressive. Still, this part of the show felt vaguely stiff, as if the musicians’ focus on note-perfect accuracy prevented them from truly gelling as a unit. Looking at the center-stage mic and music stand, left unattended in silent tribute to Becker, one couldn’t shake the feeling of something irreplaceable being missing.

That feeling went away about halfway through the second set’s third song, the dirty-old-man’s lament “Hey Nineteen.” The crowd finally got up and danced, the trombonist cut loose with a solo that definitely wasn’t on the original record, and even the notoriously surly Fagen felt good enough mid-vamp to let out a hearty “Hey there, kids!” Whatever clicked into place in that moment stayed locked in for the rest of the night, as the band cooked through the high-energy grooves of “Time Out of Mind” and “Kid Charlemagne.” Seemingly everyone onstage got a chance to shine, from Fagen’s tootling melodica solos to Jon Herington’s talkbox guitar to backup singer La Tanya Hall’s lovely lead vocal on the pathos-filled ballad “Dirty Work.”

Fagen teed up “The Boston Rag” by mentioning his brief mid-‘60s stint at Berklee College of Music; naturally, he cut himself off mid-reverie with a pointed remark about the “paranoia” of the times. The closing trio of “Bodhisattva,” “My Old School,” and “Reelin’ in the Years” ended things on a high, their rock ‘n’ roll exuberance belying Steely Dan’s reputation as music for chin-stroking. Becker may be gone, but the music he helped bring into the world lives on.

The Pat Bianchi Trio’s opening set flew by in a flurry of frantic organ, nimble guitar, and breakneck drums, the jazz combo only catching their breath for a laidback take on Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing.”





STEELY DAN

With the Pat Bianchi Trio, at the Orpheum Theatre, Oct. 25

