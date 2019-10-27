Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Oct. 22) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
The black-throated gray warbler continued at Salt Pond in Falmouth.
Birders at Race Point noted a brown booby.
The Western kingbird continued at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and another was found in South Chatham, where a summer tanager was also seen.
Birds at South Monomoy included 2 Northern shoveler, 4 American wigeon, 3 Northern pintail, 57 ring-necked ducks, 30 greater scaup, 50 lesser scaup, 7 ruddy ducks, and 2 Northern harriers.
Sightings at Pochet Island in Orleans included 2 yellow-breasted chats, a Tennessee warbler, 4 orange-crowned warblers, and 3 scarlet tanagers.
Other sightings around the Cape included 2 piping plovers in Mashpee, a grasshopper sparrow in Barnstable, a blue grosbeak in Dennis, 17 American oystercatchers and an American golden-plover at Morris Island in Chatham, 6 Northern bobwhites and a barred owl in Brewster, a vesper sparrow in North Eastham, and an Eastern wood-Pewee at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.