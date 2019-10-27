The black-throated gray warbler continued at Salt Pond in Falmouth.

Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Oct. 22) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The Western kingbird continued at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and another was found in South Chatham, where a summer tanager was also seen.

Birds at South Monomoy included 2 Northern shoveler, 4 American wigeon, 3 Northern pintail, 57 ring-necked ducks, 30 greater scaup, 50 lesser scaup, 7 ruddy ducks, and 2 Northern harriers.

Sightings at Pochet Island in Orleans included 2 yellow-breasted chats, a Tennessee warbler, 4 orange-crowned warblers, and 3 scarlet tanagers.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 piping plovers in Mashpee, a grasshopper sparrow in Barnstable, a blue grosbeak in Dennis, 17 American oystercatchers and an American golden-plover at Morris Island in Chatham, 6 Northern bobwhites and a barred owl in Brewster, a vesper sparrow in North Eastham, and an Eastern wood-Pewee at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.