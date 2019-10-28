What’s the first restaurant that you ever visited in Boston?

Sterling Jackson, 38, is the longtime bartender at the newly remodeled Avery Bar at the Ritz-Carlton, Boston, one of the city’s swankiest places to sip. She was the Ritz’s pastry supervisor before that, and she started her career as a pastry chef at Snoqualmie’s Salish Lodge in Washington state. But her tastes are simple — oysters, a French dip, and maybe someday a wine bar in Faneuil Hall.

It’s been a really long time. I remember I was absolutely broke and super young. It was probably some strange takeout pizza place. But the first restaurant I went to that I really enjoyed as an experience was Eastern Standard. That was way back. I moved here in 2004 from Miami.

What’s one thing you’d like to fix about the restaurant industry here?

With the cost of living in Boston, the restaurants aren’t approachable for those who work in them. It’s a tough one. Restaurants are struggling to pay to be in Boston, with the cost of doing business. They’re difficult to staff, and it’s difficult to find space. There are so many creative places that people want to venture to, but the prices aren’t approachable. And even to live remotely close to the city, you can’t enjoy it — because you’re paying so much to live there! And how do you keep talent when you can’t afford to? It’s a double-edged sword.

What other restaurants do you visit?

I love 3 Little Figs in Somerville. I work at night so I don’t go out to dinner a lot. On my days off, I love Gibbet Hill out in Groton. I also like the Blue Ox in Lynn. When in the city, Select Oyster Bar in Back Bay. I could sit there and eat for hours.

What’s your earliest food memory that made you think, ‘I want to work in restaurants?’

When I was a kid, we lived in rural Idaho, and I was probably driving my mother crazy. I was 10 or 11, maybe, so she gave me a cookbook. I wanted to make cream puffs — little did I know they were profiteroles. That was my first go at pastry cream. It kept me busy, and they were successful, for a kid. Then, when I was a senior in high school, right before I graduated, someone I knew worked at TGI Fridays in Provo, Utah, of all places. They needed an expediter. I went to work there, and I loved the energy. People were amazing. It was crazy and different from any other job I had. I fell in love with the adrenaline that you get with fast service. I was 17 or 18.

What’s the worst restaurant experience you’ve ever had?

You can’t work out a bad diet, and you can’t outcook bad service. I couldn’t tell you a restaurant or an exact experience, but when I go somewhere when the service isn’t good, if they don’t want me to be there, I won’t go back, even if it’s amazing food. If there’s something that turns me off entirely, it’s when service is lacking.

How could the Boston food scene improve?

I’d love to see Faneuil Hall revitalized to be a true showcase of what Boston’s culinary scene could be. Not touristy stuff, but to really be a place for pop-up chefs, a great oyster bar, a wine bar. Put some of our breweries in there. Let’s show everyone what we can do to help the little guys trying to open up and be successful. There’s so much talent in our city, and you really need to see it.

How has the restaurant scene changed since you first arrived in Boston?

I first came to Boston about the time when the really old-school fine dining restaurants were closing, like Aujourd’hui. That level of fine dining, as it used to be described and characterized, is kind of gone. Even when L’Espalier closed, it was a punch to the stomach. It’s transitioning to smaller, faster, more creative — I hate to use the word ‘younger.’ Quicker, still creative and technically sound, but people take less time. The food isn’t lesser, but the experience is different.

Name three adjectives for Boston diners.

Curious. They always want to know what’s new and what will be the next great thing that they’ll love. They want to learn. They’re loyal. And they’re quick, decisive.

What’s the most overdone trend right now?

From a bar perspective, cocktails that take 10 minutes to make — cocktail theatrics, if you will. I think that’s slowing down. There will always be a place for that; a gastro-mixologist will have their spot. But for the most part, make a clean, classic cocktail and make it fast.

What type of restaurant is Boston missing?

Late-night dining, because we don’t have that. Industry people struggle to go out after work, or people coming in on midnight flights. And breakfast during the weekday. It’s tough to find good brunch during the week.

What are you reading?

“The Art of Fermentation.” It has an orange cover.

How’s your commute?

My commute is really easy until I get to Boston proper. It takes me 45 minutes to get home and an hour and 10 to get to work. I live northwest of Boston.

What’s the one food you never want to eat again?

Jell-O.

What’s your most missed Boston restaurant?

It’s not a Boston-based company, but Hillstone, formerly Houston’s, in Faneuil Hall. I still dream about their French dip, and I have a hard time finding a French dip comparable in my universe.

Who was your most memorable customer?

This was probably four or five years ago at Avery. I’ll call him a kid — it dates me! A younger gentleman was told by his father and uncle that he had to learn how to order a classy drink. There was a horseshoe bar, so it was simple for people to get to know each another. He sat down and said, ‘I need to learn how to order a drink.’ That kind of opened up a conversation. He learned about martinis and Manhattans. We discussed things, figured out his tastes, where he could order certain drinks, where to go. He was so charming. He was adorable. He was there alone and was on a mission to figure out what his drink was going to be. That takes years for a lot of people. He really wanted to do the research. I think by the end, five people were giving him school advice, work advice. It was one of my favorite nights at the bar.

If you had to eat your last meal in Boston, what would it be?

I would either have the burger at Craigie on Main with Cab Franc or I’d go to Select and eat whatever’s on the menu.





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.