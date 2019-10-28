No tricks, just treats: Big Night Live, Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina, and Studio B at the Hub on Causeway will open on Thursday, Oct. 31. Rachel Klein (Om, Liquid Art House, RFK Kitchen) oversees the culinary direction of all three venues. Big Night Live is a concert venue, Studio B at the Hub is an event space, and Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina — well, that speaks for itself.

A look inside Guy Fieri's new Tequila Cocina. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Cocina will serve Latin street food and more than 100 tequilas. On the menu: crispy pork belly, queso fundido, crispy cheeseburger tacos, and carnitas chile verde with crispy garlic. In an interview with the Globe earlier this year, the celebrity chef promised to “push boundaries” at the restaurant.