Serves 4

Instead of the usual braising technique of slowly cooking meat in a small amount of liquid with a lid clamped firmly in place, these chicken pieces are browned first on the stovetop, then cooked on a bed of cabbage and onions without a cover so the skin stays crisp. The chicken juices fall into vegetables as they cook and everything comes together with a little cream and grainy Dijon mustard to make an appealing fall dish.

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 pounds total) Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, thinly sliced 1 cup chicken stock 1 small head (1 1/2 to 2 pounds) green cabbage, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced 3 sprigs fresh thyme 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 2 baking apples (such as Cortland, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, Baldwin), cored, halved, and cut into 1/4-inch slices ½ cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon grainy Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

2. With scissors, trim the excess fat from the chicken thighs. Pat them dry with paper towels and sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper.

3. In a large, deep skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Working in batches, if necessary, add the chicken to the skillet, skin side down, in one layer. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the skin is golden. Turn and cook the other side for 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cook the remaining chicken, if necessary, in the same way. Transfer the chicken to the bowl.

4. Pour off all but a thin layer of fat from the skillet. Return the pan to the heat and add the onion and 1/4 cup of the chicken stock. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute, scraping up the brown bits from the bottom of the pan.

5. Add the cabbage, thyme, remaining 3/4 cup stock, and vinegar. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the cabbage softens.

6. Distribute the apple slices over the cabbage. Set the thighs, skin side up, on top. Tip any juices from the bowl into the pan. Transfer to the oven and braise, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through (a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thighs will register 165 degrees). Remove from the oven and transfer the chicken to a plate. Remove and discard the thyme sprigs.

7. Using thick potholders, set the skillet over medium heat. Stir the cream and mustard into the cabbage mixture. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

8. Divide the cabbage and apples among 4 dinner plates. Set the chicken on top. Sprinkle with parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas