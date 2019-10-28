Like a growing number of people, I often work out of my home office. A survey last year reported that 70 percent of the global workforce is home-based at least one day per week, and according to a new report from the Freelancer’s Union, full-time freelancing has increased by 65 percent since 2014. Right here in Massachusetts, the governor’s office has proposed a tax credit for employers who offer remote options. The benefits abound: flexible schedules and reduced commute times are just a few upsides, according to a 2015 Stanford study. Sure, your office has a ping-pong table and a beer fridge, but mine has a hound dog and no dress code.

My love language is lasagna. I make a mean timpano. Now entering its second decade, friends call our annual summer trip to Maine “the weeklong dinner party.” I didn’t come here to boast, but I’m no slouch in the kitchen.

So, what’s the catch?

We’ve lost lunch. It should be the highlight of any workday. But here on the set of the imaginary show I call Work from Home Kitchen, I’ve been turning out some one-star spreads. That’s the chef challenge in which we hand our intrepid artists a frozen veggie burger, the last of the sour cream, and our secret ingredient, a can of artichoke hearts. It’s the dining equivalent of a laundry day outfit.

That’s nothing, you’re thinking — my coworker microwaves fish. But when you hear what’s on the menu when I remember to look up from my laptop, you’ll say, “pass the haddock.”

Anthony Bourdain once wrote that it’s a bad idea to order fish on a Monday, because delivery dates mean it won’t be fresh. Just after a jam-packed weekend, my kitchen is as likely to stock fresh fish as it is just about any logical combination of ingredients. It’s easy to lose track of time in the inertia of Motivation Monday, and by late afternoon, I’m pantry-curious with low blood sugar and a side of apathy. My joie de cuisine takes a back burner, and the dishes that result are often just plain confusing.

Proponents of the open office claim it stokes collaboration, but it’s only ever made my head swim. With the exception of the mail carrier, who elicits a canine cacophony on the daily, I enjoy the access a home office grants me to my creative flow. Working from home, the seasons could change around me while I buckle down without interruption on a project.

And suddenly, it’s 3 p.m.

Where I’ve long resisted the joyless bottled lunch shakes beloved by the startup world, I enjoy that same convenience in a veggie burger. It’s no great epicurean pleasure itself, freezer-burnt and sent home from someone’s backyard barbecue. Today’s special is pan-fried with a smear of hummus, or topped with a slice of American cheese.

That’s the real secret. Alone in the pan, that puck is a boring snack. But if you add cheese, it’s a meal. One of those stuffed in a not-quite-stale whole wheat mini-pita pocket, haphazardly grilled? You could almost — almost — call it a quesadilla. And not a good one.

Sometimes, the late and distracted lunch resembles the comfort foods of childhood, once upon a time chosen by the persnickety preferences of being 3, now employed because it’s easy to throw two ingredients together and get back to work. Pasta with butter; pasta with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Sure, it’s cacio e pepe when the Romans do it, but on Work from Home Kitchen, it looks more like what you feed a cranky toddler coming back from a stomach bug.

It’s a slippery slope for remote workers: first, it’s the dry shampoo, and before you know it, it’s yoga pants and forgetting to stand up once in a while. Soon, you’re telling yourself this spoonful of peanut butter should cover you for the rest of the afternoon. With each eroding standard, we wave goodbye to our salad days. While writing this very piece, I burned a pot of beans.

So why then, if we know how to cook, and in fact, love to, are our lunches so nonchalant? When I posed this question to friends who work from home — friends for whom cooking forms a foundation of our relationship — I had plenty of company.

I checked in with one, a frequent entertainer and imaginative home cook who regularly joins me to explore new restaurants. I have a memory catalog of my favorite dishes made by her dating back more than a decade — yet when she works from home, she often finds herself on Team Veggie Burger.

Another friend, a visual artist, recounted jazzing up a flatbread wrap with a found packet of mayonnaise. She paused for a moment to consider whether adding sugar might promote it to “crepe.”

A developer friend ran out of Moo Shu pancakes, so he stacked the fillings on white toast. Sometimes, it’s all about the marketing: A writer rebranded her salami and cheese slices a charcuterie board. Another recounted a year of turning anything into a pasta sauce. Keeping a reliable stock of accoutrement around was a common strategy to justify the most haphazard combinations: a handful of nuts, or a jar of marinated peppers. For me, it’s a real picnic if I can turn up a cornichon. By the time I was done with my informal survey, I had a new respect for the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. It’s downright elegant compared to the drippy, slippery peanut butter on a folded tortilla I served up recently.

That is, except for the former chef. “Even my work from home lunches get garnished.” Be right over, pal.

Those who work remotely — for themselves or others — are piling up a cornucopia of skills: self-managing schedules, working nimbly across time zones, and single-handedly tackling the work of a team. So it stands to reason that something’s gotta give. For those of us outside the cubicle, it’s often lunch.

Cooking is an act of caring, and it’s in my nature to spend an afternoon setting up a nutritious soup for a sick friend. With no one watching, and no one to benefit, we can forget ourselves in our work.

I could offer you a list of tips for how to overcome crappy work-from-home lunches, but you already know. Plan ahead; go shopping; cook in bulk; here, have a casserole recipe. But sometimes, it doesn’t happen. And sometimes, the simple things aren’t too shabby either.

Recently, while running out to an appointment, the only immediately appealing convenience was that can of artichokes. Reader, I ate it. I savored mashing the salty, creamy hearts with my tongue. Straight from the can. I’m not sorry. At least I used a fork.

Lindsay Crudele can be reached at lcrudele@gmail.com.