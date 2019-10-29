Calling all poets. Or rather, calling all teen poets. The City of Boston is inviting young residents to apply for its inaugural youth poet laureate program.
“The idea has been buzzing for a long time,” said the city’s current poet laureate Porsha Olayiwola. "But the timing was right, so I took the opportunity now to really get it started.”
Olayiwola envisions the program as a stepping stone for young writers, much like her own experience with the poet laureate post. “I’ve been doing a lot of the same work I’ve always done, but I now have a ridiculous amount of resources,” said Olayiwola, 30. Olayiwola began her four-year term after the mayor’s office selected her late last year (she is the third poet laureate since the program began in 2008). A Chicago native, her credentials included Individual World Poetry Slam Champion in 2014 and National Poetry Slam champion in 2015.
For Olayiwola, the new program fits perfectly with the Afrofuturist themes of her poetry. “I have a creative and radical outlook on what the future can be,” she said via phone Tuesday morning. “The future exists right now, and sometimes it exists in the form of young people."
Advertisement
Prospective youth poet laureates should apply by Nov. 25 via boston.gov. Candidates must be 13 to 18 years old. They must be Boston residents for at least one year. According to the mayor’s office, the youth poet laureate can serve for a maximum of four years. The writer will receive an annual $500 honorarium as well as mentoring from Olayiwola.
The youth poet laureate won’t be the only one picking up tips from Olayiwola. “Porsha has a lot of experience working with young people, so this is a really good opportunity for the city to learn from her,” said Kara Elliott-Ortega, chief of arts and culture for the City of Boston. “We hope to learn how to continue to support young people through this program and various others.”
Advertisement
Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com.