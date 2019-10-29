Calling all poets. Or rather, calling all teen poets. The City of Boston is inviting young residents to apply for its inaugural youth poet laureate program.

“The idea has been buzzing for a long time,” said the city’s current poet laureate Porsha Olayiwola. "But the timing was right, so I took the opportunity now to really get it started.”

Olayiwola envisions the program as a stepping stone for young writers, much like her own experience with the poet laureate post. “I’ve been doing a lot of the same work I’ve always done, but I now have a ridiculous amount of resources,” said Olayiwola, 30. Olayiwola began her four-year term after the mayor’s office selected her late last year (she is the third poet laureate since the program began in 2008). A Chicago native, her credentials included Individual World Poetry Slam Champion in 2014 and National Poetry Slam champion in 2015.