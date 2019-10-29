The new game was flat-footed. No one had yet conceived of dribbling, the art of advancing with the ball by bouncing it. The goal was to throw the ball into a peach basket mounted high overhead. The first contest ended when a player named William Chase scored its only basket.

SPRINGFIELD — To the college students who first played a new sport called “basket ball” here in the early 1890s, the game would be scarcely recognizable today. For one thing, when James Naismith, an instructor at the school that would become Springfield College, took it upon himself to create a safe indoor game for his restless gym class during wintertime, players could not run with the ball.

Today, of course, the world’s best basketball players are high-flying athletes who play “above the rim.” They’re long-range sharpshooters who can handle the ball with mesmerizing dexterity. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, established in 1959 and located since 2002 in its current dome-shaped home along the Connecticut River, is currently undergoing renovations that will bring a state-of-the-art upgrade to the institution, just as surely as the Euro step and James Harden’s new one-legged three-point shot have marked new revolutions in a simple but ever-changing game.

The new Hall of Honor. James Sullivan (custom credit)

The main concourse of the circular museum now features the Hall of Honor, a futuristic new gallery paying tribute to the nearly 400 Hall of Fame inductees, from old-school stalwarts to modern phenoms, and the coaches, referees, history-making teams, and other innovators who have made the game an international sensation. The new room, lit up like a spaceship command center, is outfitted with digital touch screens that can call up film footage, photographs, and career highlights for any of the inductees, offering visitors a deeper dive into the careers of their favorite players.

The third level, currently under construction, will showcase interactive exhibits devoted to some of the game’s most iconic moments, or “Hardwood Heroics.”

On a recent weekday afternoon, Tom and Nancy Moore of Philadelphia stood in the Hall of Honor before the oversize list of names from every class of Hall inductees, displayed on a large glass wall. Asked about his interest in the museum, Tom Moore said he coached the game for the Catholic Youth Organization for 33 years.

The peach basket hoop along the Center Court sideline. James Sullivan (custom credit)

“Basketball is my middle name,” he said with a smile.

Now retired with 15 grandchildren, the couple were enjoying a Berkshires vacation together. They’d already visited the Norman Rockwell Museum and the Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield. Now they were pointing out the Hall of Fame’s Philly-centric class of 2001, which included 76ers great Moses Malone and longtime Temple University coach John Chaney, as well as Moore’s personal hero, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The game has given him some of the most meaningful relationships of his life, Moore said. Each year around Thanksgiving, he goes out to dinner with four guys who were co-captains on a youth team he coached decades ago.

They talk about the current programs of Philadelphia’s “Big 5” college athletic programs. (Moore was wearing a long-sleeved Villanova T-shirt.) But more importantly, he said, “We talk about life. Thirty years later, we’re still enjoying each other’s company.”

Larry Bird (looking kind of creepy). James Sullivan (custom credit)

Visitors begin their tour with a 10-minute screening of an introductory film in the Hall’s plush 200-seat theater. It’s a fast break, sprinting from Naismith and the all-black barnstorming team known as the Rens to the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” and the game’s global spread in recent years. The recently renovated welcome center — the Tip-Off Pavilion — features tall kiosks with tributes to some of the game’s greatest players.

“I wanted to play a perfect game,” says the voice of Celtics all-timer Bill Russell. “I never came close.”

For adventurous sightseers, the Springfield College campus has its own memorabilia dedicated to Dr. Naismith and his invention. The college, known during Naismith’s time as the YMCA Training School, was the home of the original Basketball Hall of Fame, from the late 1960s until 1985.

The college recently refurbished its old Judd Gymnasia, which now serves as the admissions building. One wing, remade as a conference center, is the former gym where Naismith taught the game shortly after devising it. (The original gym, in another part of the city, no longer exists; there’s a McDonald’s in that spot now.)

“If you want to stand where Naismith stood, this is as close as you’re going to get,” said Jeff Monseau, the college archivist.

Just across the green from the gymnasium, young people passing in and out of the Student Union are greeted by a statue memorializing the college’s most famous associate. In round glasses and a three-piece suit, the bronze Naismith balances a basketball on his knee, with a peach basket at his feet. He’s imploring those kids to stay active.

Naismith statue on Springfield College campus. (Judd Gymnasia in the background.) James Sullivan (custom credit)

Back at the Hall of Fame, visitors make their way toward the gift shop by crossing Center Court, the full-size court that hosts various tournaments and all-star games. Along one sideline hangs a peach basket. When my first short jump shot rattles in, the ball whips around the inside of the basket several times before funneling out the bottom.

Under one of the main backboards, a husky guy flings up a series of shots, chasing down his rebounds when he misses. His partner lingers off to the side; she seems ready to go.

After one missed shot, the guy explains to her one of the unwritten rules of basketball. When you’re shooting around, he says, you can’t end on a miss: “You gotta leave on a made shot.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.