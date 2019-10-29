It was a packed house for the 9th annual Hot Pink Luncheon and Symposium at the Boston Harbor Hotel, a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Oct. 25 event, which honored local grant recipients - including 2019 Nobel Prize winner, William G. Kaelin, Jr., MD - raised $400,000. (We hear that brings the total amount awarded by BCRF over the years to a staggering $95 million.)

The luncheon, which drew a sold-out crowd, featured guest speaker Joan Lunden, as well as a panel discussion on advances in breast cancer treatment, moderated by BCRF co-scientific director and doctor Judy Garber. Honorary chairs for event included first lady Lauren Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Nancy Kelleher, Kelley Tuthill, and best-selling author Elin Hilderbrand, who signed copies of her new book, “What Happens in Paradise.”