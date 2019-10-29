fb-pixel

It was a packed house for the 9th annual Hot Pink Luncheon and Symposium at the Boston Harbor Hotel, a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Oct. 25 event, which honored local grant recipients - including 2019 Nobel Prize winner, William G. Kaelin, Jr., MD - raised $400,000. (We hear that brings the total amount awarded by BCRF over the years to a staggering $95 million.)

The luncheon, which drew a sold-out crowd, featured guest speaker Joan Lunden, as well as a panel discussion on advances in breast cancer treatment, moderated by BCRF co-scientific director and doctor Judy Garber. Honorary chairs for event included first lady Lauren Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Nancy Kelleher, Kelley Tuthill, and best-selling author Elin Hilderbrand, who signed copies of her new book, “What Happens in Paradise.”

Advertisement

At the BCRF Luncheon and Symposium on Oct. 25, 2019 (from left), Katherine Chapman Stemberg, Simone Winston, Myra Biblowit, Andrea Brooks, first lady Lauren Baker, Stephanie Andrews, and Elena Matlack.
At the BCRF Luncheon and Symposium on Oct. 25, 2019 (from left), Katherine Chapman Stemberg, Simone Winston, Myra Biblowit, Andrea Brooks, first lady Lauren Baker, Stephanie Andrews, and Elena Matlack. Michael Blanchard Photography/Michael Blanchard Photography
(From left) Joan Lunden and Kelley Tuthill are photographed at the BCRF Luncheon and Symposium on Oct. 25, 2019.
(From left) Joan Lunden and Kelley Tuthill are photographed at the BCRF Luncheon and Symposium on Oct. 25, 2019.Michael Blanchard Photography/Michael Blanchard Photography