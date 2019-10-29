Patients and caregivers took to the catwalk Friday at the Intercontinental Boston for the Couture for Cancer Care gala, a benefit for the Mass General Cancer Center. The annual event, emceed by television host and producer Jenny Johnson, raised $245,000 for supportive care services that are provided to patients and families free of charge. Among the patient-doctor teams on the runway was Johnson’s husband, Rob Cocuzzo, who walked with Antonia E. Stephen, MD. Also on hand for the stylish evening: David P. Ryan, MD, the clinical director of the Mass General Cancer Center and chief of the Hematology/Oncology division; Brenda Warshaw, president of the Friends of the Mass General Cancer Center; and event co-chairs Marion Martignetti, Leslie McCafferty, and Kay Mukherjee.

(From left) Lisa Sisco and Lipika Goyal, MD, are photographed at the MGH Cancer Center Fashion Show. Jeffrey Andree/MGH/Jeffrey Andree/MGH