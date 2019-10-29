fb-pixel

Patients and caregivers took to the catwalk Friday at the Intercontinental Boston for the Couture for Cancer Care gala, a benefit for the Mass General Cancer Center. The annual event, emceed by television host and producer Jenny Johnson, raised $245,000 for supportive care services that are provided to patients and families free of charge. Among the patient-doctor teams on the runway was Johnson’s husband, Rob Cocuzzo, who walked with Antonia E. Stephen, MD. Also on hand for the stylish evening: David P. Ryan, MD, the clinical director of the Mass General Cancer Center and chief of the Hematology/Oncology division; Brenda Warshaw, president of the Friends of the Mass General Cancer Center; and event co-chairs Marion Martignetti, Leslie McCafferty, and Kay Mukherjee.

(From left) Lisa Sisco and Lipika Goyal, MD, are photographed at the MGH Cancer Center Fashion Show.
(From left) Lisa Sisco and Lipika Goyal, MD, are photographed at the MGH Cancer Center Fashion Show.
(From left) Jeffrey Peppercorn, MD, and Linda Kofoed on the runway at the MGH Cancer Center Fashion Show.
(From left) Jeffrey Peppercorn, MD, and Linda Kofoed on the runway at the MGH Cancer Center Fashion Show.