Regis College recently honored Massachusetts Eye and Ear researcher Patricia D’Amore at its 4th annual Let It Shine gala, held at the Westin Boston Waterfront. The scholarship fundraiser celebrated Women in STEM, with D’Amore, the director of the Schepens Eye Research Institute and a Regis alum, taking home the Shining Example Award for her work treating ocular vascular diseases. On hand for the special event were Regis President Antoinette Hays, Board of Trustees chair John Tegan, event co-chairs Ali Shajii and Haleh Azar, artist Nancy Schon, and the tireless Jack Connors, who acted as auctioneer for the evening (and, we’re told, helped Regis surpass its $40 million fundaising goal ahead of schedule).