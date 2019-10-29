Parents looking for new staycation ideas may want to consider the Little Scientists Package at Royal Sonesta Boston. Located in Cambridge, just steps away from Boston’s renowned Museum of Science, the riverside hotel’s package includes overnight accommodations for four, complimentary milk and cookies, and four tickets to the museum, where kids can enjoy IMAX films and planetarium shows, and more than 700 interactive permanent exhibits including dinosaurs, butterfly garden, and more. The family fun continues with access to the hotel’s indoor heated pool. Rates from $229 per night; available year-round. 617-806-4200, www.sonesta.com/us/massachusetts/cambridge/royal-sonesta-boston/offers

Little Scientists Package at Royal Sonesta Boston. Thomas Watkins/Royal Sonesta Boston/Thomas Watkins/Royal Sonesta Boston

HOLIDAY TREE RESORT PACKAGE

The holiday season is fast approaching, a time when thoughts turn to baking cookies, shopping for gifts, and picking out the family Christmas tree. To kick off the festivities, Topnotch resort in Stowe, Vt., is offering the O’ Christmas Tree Package, including luxury overnight accommodations and a wagon ride through a tree farm to find the perfect tree — up to 9 feet tall — that you select and cut on-site. The tree is then professionally wrapped, packaged, and loaded onto your car for a safe trip home. While at the resort, enjoy locally sourced Vermont culinary dining and a roster of relaxing spa treatments. (Not included in package.) Rates start at $179; available Nov. 29 through Dec. 20. Promotion code: TREE. 800-451-8686, www.topnotchresort.com/

THERE:

LUXURY ALIGHTS ON JAMAICAN COAST

Chillax this winter at S Hotel Jamaica, one of the newest additions to the Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s portfolio. Located in Montego Bay, overlooking Jamaica’s famed Doctor’s Cave beach, the hotel fuses urban chic with Caribbean cool for an authentic taste of the island in its 120 rooms and suites. Relaxing offerings include the Sky Pool (a glass-enclosed pool with swings and cabanas, and rooftop beach vistas), four restaurants with locally inspired cuisine, and Irie Baths and Spa, featuring three subterranean marble plunge pools (hot, warm, and cold) reminiscent of ancient baths. Lest you forget you’re in Jamaica, each accommodation includes a record player with Bob Marley’s “Legend” album and fresh daisies in Red Stripe beer bottles. Rates from $238 per night including breakfast. 877-234-7033, www.slh.com/hotels/s-hotel-jamaica/

S Hotel Jamaica. Small Luxury Hotels of the World/Small Luxury Hotels of the World

D.C. MONUMENT AND HOTEL DEBUTS

Those heading to Washington D.C. this fall can get a bird’s eye view of the nation’s capital from the top of the Washington Monument. Built to honor George Washington, the 555-foot high marble obelisk has reopened after being closed for renovations since 2016. Timed-tickets are required to ride the elevator to the observation deck. www.nps.gov/wamo/planyourvisit/fees.htm Need a place to stay? Rosewood Washington, D.C., has reopened with a new look in the heart of Georgetown. Guests will find luxury accommodations, dining concepts by Wolfgang Puck, revamped rooftop lounge — CUT Above — and redesigned public spaces, including the lobby and library. In addition, six new and one-of-a-kind townhouse suites will debut later this year. Rates from $425. 202-617-2400, www.rosewoodhotels.com/washington-dc

Washington Monument. Marquis Perkins/ Destination DC/Washington.org

CROSS THE ANDES BY E-BIKE

Think you can’t possibly cross the Andes on a bicycle? Think again. Carter Company is introducing an eight-day electric-bike tour that uses a low pass through the dramatic mountain range, taking riders from Bariloche in the Argentinian foothills to Lake Llanquihue in neighboring Chile. Traveling by bike and boat, this journey features a handful of short, steep climbs — manageable by anyone with an e-bike — that offers breathtaking views of waterfalls and lakes, snow-capped volcanoes, and 4,000-year-old forests. Riders relax each night in lakeside hotels in remote locations, allowing days off to walk and boat in the vivid landscape. Rates from $4,999 per person includes e-bike, accommodations, breakfasts, local guides, luggage transfers, and more. +44 (0) 1296-631-671, www.the-carter-company.com/trip/cycling-holiday/in-argentina/the-crossing-of-the-andes/

Subtech Sport's Drycase. Subtech Sports/Subtech Sports

EVERYWHERE:

RUGGED LAPTOP CASE

Extreme adventurers can safely bring their laptop on trips with Subtech Sport’s new Drycase. Designed to fit laptops of various sizes, the sleek, semi-hard shock absorbent case’s nano coating protects against heavy rain and snowfall, as well as accidental knocks and bumps. A water-resistant zipper keeps water and humidity out. The slim design adds only 0.2 inches to the thickness of your laptop; weighs only 14 ounces. Free shipping worldwide. $49. www.subtechsports.com/product/drycase/

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.