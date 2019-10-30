But the question reminded me that the first season (in 2018) was a deeply wonderful adaptation, and too many people I know – particularly people who like literary stories and can deal with subtitles – have not seen it. I often get blank looks when I mention it to TV viewers I suspect would love it. I think it got a little lost in the ever-growing shuffle of good shows.

Recently, a reader asked whether or not HBO would be bringing back “My Brilliant Friend,” the series based on the bestselling Neapolitan Novels by Elena Ferrante. The answer is yes; HBO (along with two Italian networks) is producing a second season based on the second book in Ferrante’s series, called “The Story of a New Name.” A few seconds from the season are featured in one of HBO’s recent coming-soon previews.

Advertisement

So this is a random reminder that, if you’re looking for a beautiful and difficult story to binge, don’t forget about this tale of two friends. “My Brilliant Friend” features four extraordinary actresses, two as the younger friends and two as the teen versions, and it perfectly captures their entwined interior lives. Their working-class world is brutal, as mothers suffer silently while their husband act out violently and teen girls cope with horny, macho boys; there’s nothing romanticized about any of it. But the friendship at the center of it all – even with its ups and downs – is redemptive. Together, the girls face all kinds of social and gender limitations with the help of literature, not least of all “Little Women.”

Again, you have to cope with subtitles, but the sounds of the language, the Neapolitan dialect of Italian, is gorgeous and adds authenticity. You’ve got a to-watch list? Here’s one to add.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.