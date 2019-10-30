SUNDAY
Kate DiCamillo (“Beverly, Right Here”) reads at 11 a.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre ... Sara B. Fraser (“Long Division”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Public Library, 336 Concord Ave., Belmont.
MONDAY
Paul Tough (“The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us”) in conversation with Anthony Abraham Jack at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
TUESDAY
Erin Morgenstern (“The Starless Sea”) reads at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner School ... Idra Novey (“Those Who Knew”) in conversation with Laura van den Berg at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Rachel Kadish (“The Weight of Ink”) reads at 6 p.m. at Northeastern University, Forsyth Building, Room 201, 6 Forsyth Street, Boston ... Lawrence Lessig (“They Don’t Represent Us: Reclaiming Our Democracy”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore ... Ann Cleeves (“The Long Call”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Ian Urbina (“The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier”) reads at 7 p.m. at New England Aquarium, Simons IMAX Theatre, Central Wharf, Boston ... Hallie Ephron (“Careful What You Wish For”) reads at 7 p.m/ at Hingham Public Library, 66 Leavitt St., Hingham ... Julie Berry (“Long Ago, on a Silent Night”) reads at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.
WEDNESDAY
Lauren Groff (“Fates and Furies”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Rabb Hall, 700 Boylston St., Boston... Timothy Gager (“Spreading Like Wild Flowers”) reads at 4:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts at the Armory Cafe, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville ... Matt Saincome and Bill Conway (“The Hard Times: The First 40 Years”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Carmen Maria Machado (“In the Dream House: A Memoir”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre ... Lawrence Weschler (“And How Are You, Dr. Sacks?: A Biographical Memoir of Oliver Sacks”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Robert Cocuzzo (“The Road To San Donato: Fathers, Sons, and Cycling Across Italy”) in conversation with Marianne Leone at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Holly George-Warren (“Janis: Her Life and Music”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Cynthia Anderson (“Home Now: How 6000 Refugees Transformed an American Town”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Daniel Golden (“The Price of Admission”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.
THURSDAY
Su Hwang (“Bodega”), Tamiko Beyer (“We Come Elemental”), and Rajiv Mohabir (“The Cowherd’s Son”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Karen Olsson (“The Weil Conjectures: On Math and the Pursuit of the Unknown”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, Hall C, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge ... Mark Haber (“Reinhardt’s Garden: A Novel”) in conversation with Kit Schluter reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Marianne Leone (“Ma Speaks Up: And a First-Generation Daughter Talks Back”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at J.V. Fletcher Library, 50 main St., Westford ... Eileen Pollack (“The Professor of Immortality”) in conversation with Jessica Treadway at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... Ann Cleeves (“The Long Call”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library, 735 Main St., Waltham.
FRIDAY
Susannah Cahalan (“The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission that Changed Our Understanding of Madness”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Christopher P. Heuer (“Into the White: The Renaissance Arctic and the End of the Image”) and Andrei Pop (“A Forest of Symbols: Art, Science, and Truth in the Long Nineteenth Century”) in conversation with Joseph Leo Koerner at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Lindy West (“The Witches Are Coming”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Jack Goldsmith (“In Hoffa’s Shadow: A Stepfather, a Disappearance in Detroit, and My Search for the Truth”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
