Paul Tough (“The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us”) in conversation with Anthony Abraham Jack at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.

TUESDAY

Erin Morgenstern (“The Starless Sea”) reads at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner School ... Idra Novey (“Those Who Knew”) in conversation with Laura van den Berg at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Rachel Kadish (“The Weight of Ink”) reads at 6 p.m. at Northeastern University, Forsyth Building, Room 201, 6 Forsyth Street, Boston ... Lawrence Lessig (“They Don’t Represent Us: Reclaiming Our Democracy”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore ... Ann Cleeves (“The Long Call”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Ian Urbina (“The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier”) reads at 7 p.m. at New England Aquarium, Simons IMAX Theatre, Central Wharf, Boston ... Hallie Ephron (“Careful What You Wish For”) reads at 7 p.m/ at Hingham Public Library, 66 Leavitt St., Hingham ... Julie Berry (“Long Ago, on a Silent Night”) reads at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

WEDNESDAY

Lauren Groff (“Fates and Furies”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Rabb Hall, 700 Boylston St., Boston... Timothy Gager (“Spreading Like Wild Flowers”) reads at 4:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts at the Armory Cafe, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville ... Matt Saincome and Bill Conway (“The Hard Times: The First 40 Years”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Carmen Maria Machado (“In the Dream House: A Memoir”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre ... Lawrence Weschler (“And How Are You, Dr. Sacks?: A Biographical Memoir of Oliver Sacks”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Robert Cocuzzo (“The Road To San Donato: Fathers, Sons, and Cycling Across Italy”) in conversation with Marianne Leone at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Holly George-Warren (“Janis: Her Life and Music”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Cynthia Anderson (“Home Now: How 6000 Refugees Transformed an American Town”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Daniel Golden (“The Price of Admission”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

THURSDAY

Su Hwang (“Bodega”), Tamiko Beyer (“We Come Elemental”), and Rajiv Mohabir (“The Cowherd’s Son”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Karen Olsson (“The Weil Conjectures: On Math and the Pursuit of the Unknown”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, Hall C, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge ... Mark Haber (“Reinhardt’s Garden: A Novel”) in conversation with Kit Schluter reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Marianne Leone (“Ma Speaks Up: And a First-Generation Daughter Talks Back”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at J.V. Fletcher Library, 50 main St., Westford ... Eileen Pollack (“The Professor of Immortality”) in conversation with Jessica Treadway at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont ... Ann Cleeves (“The Long Call”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library, 735 Main St., Waltham.

FRIDAY

Susannah Cahalan (“The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission that Changed Our Understanding of Madness”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Christopher P. Heuer (“Into the White: The Renaissance Arctic and the End of the Image”) and Andrei Pop (“A Forest of Symbols: Art, Science, and Truth in the Long Nineteenth Century”) in conversation with Joseph Leo Koerner at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Lindy West (“The Witches Are Coming”) reads at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church, 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Jack Goldsmith (“In Hoffa’s Shadow: A Stepfather, a Disappearance in Detroit, and My Search for the Truth”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

