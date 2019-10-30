Jack-O-Lanterns, early 20th century Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Thanks to its Leonard A. Lauder Postcard Archive, the Museum of Fine Arts already has an extensive collection of postcards. The museum has announced a major addition: the Joel Wayne Collection of hand-drawn postcards. There are nearly 1,600 items in the acquisition. Wayne, who lives in Los Angeles, was for many years head of the advertising division of Warner Bros. “These cards, in which individual artistic expression is joined to a personal message or commentary, are a unique form of postal folk art,” Wayne said in a statement. “This sort of intimate detail is not usually found on photographic material of the era. It is one of the things that attracted me so powerfully to these cards and inspired me to collect what had been neglected objects.” The Wayne collection, which is particularly strong in American cards from the first four decades of the last century, notably supplements the Lauder archive, which emphasizes commercially printed and photographic cards. A passion for postcards would seem to be a heritable trait. Wayne’s son, Douglas, is president of the International Federation of Postcard Dealers.