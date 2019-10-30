For the first decade of a career that began a quarter of a century ago, Sleater-Kinney was among the most lauded bands of its generation, celebrated as America’s greatest rock group by such indie outlets as Time and Entertainment Weekly. Then came an eight-year break that ended with 2015′s “No Cities To Love,” an album that roared back as if they’d never left in the first place. But despite the left turn of new album “The Center Won’t Hold” cementing their resurrection, the band that played the House of Blues on Tuesday seemed earthbound: awfully good but, for the first time in memory, mortal.

The elephant (not) in the room for Sleater-Kinney's foreseeable future is the July departure of drummer Janet Weiss. That tends to happen when a band loses a decades-long member, let alone one of the best rock drummers on the planet. And it placed an unfair burden on Angie Boylan, who currently occupies Sleater-Kinney's drum throne. Her mechanical, assembly-line beat stepped up "Jumpers," and she and guitarist Carrie Brownstein went fully uncorked together during a terrific "A New Wave." But good as she was, her playing was fairly contained where her predecessor was laser-focused and explosive, with an authority few could match.

Even without its third booster rocket to push it fully out of the atmosphere, Sleater-Kinney remained exceedingly capable of charged, electric rock and roll. “Youth Decay” was fiery and furious, “Bury Our Friends” was a slithery march and the band shuddered and detonated behind the snarling contempt evident in Brownstein’s voice and physical presence for “Entertain.” And “What’s Mine Is Yours” centered Corin Tucker’s howling warble before a breakdown where her guitar rumbled out a spindly bottom end beneath Brownstein’s scree guitar that culminated in an impressive drum flip-out from Boylan.

Newer songs took advantage of Sleater-Kinney’s unanticipated opportunity for reinvention. “Hurry on Home” was sproingy post-punk, and the klaxon keyboards and bad-attitude intensity of “Bad Dance” painted the song’s warning a deep red. The rippling “Ruins,” meanwhile, was a heavy-footed trudge in the best way: a slow, sustained buzz with Brownstein unscrewing wobbly lead lines.

It’s true that more songs than usual — like lovelorn lament “One More Hour” and the four-guitar new-wave tiptoe of “Love” — never fully blossomed, and the lineup change is fresh enough that Sleater-Kinney is still readjusting. But it wasn’t “The Center Won’t Hold” but “The Future Is Here” that offered a new mantra and template. It was vulnerable but with a solid inertia driving it forward. The same could be said for Sleater-Kinney.

Opener Joseph Keckler applied an operatic baritone to multilingual shaggy-dog stories sung with shaggy-dog melodies, capping things off with a grandiose "I Put A Spell On You" that was like Liberace playing lounge blues.

