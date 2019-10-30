Yet some of his latest ventures have seen Little Steven taking the lead: He starred, co-produced, co-wrote, and scored Netflix’s first-ever original series, “Lilyhammer.” And since 2016, he’s made two albums with his own band, the Disciples of Soul. (“This band is [expletive] amazing.”)

Steve Van Zandt comes to the Chevalier Theatre with his band the Disciples of Soul.

While we think of Van Zandt as a Jersey boy, the E Street guitarist spent his first seven years growing up on Edgecliff Road in Watertown and remembers “little bits and pieces” of his Massachusetts childhood. “I remember lots of snow,” he says with a laugh. “I remember my grandfather taking me to the Italian section of town where there were still pushcarts. The old-school vibe, like in ‘The Godfather’ movie.”

In an interview, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is charismatic, funny, and clearly a deep-thinker — whether he’s musing on apartheid or the current politics in the Middle East. Little bits of poetry are apt to pop out when he speaks, almost without him realizing it. He tells you about meeting Bruce Springsteen, for example, and he could be giving the voiceover that opens a documentary: “He was the only other guy I’d ever met for whom rock and roll was everything. It was our religion. It was our occupation. It was our vocation. It was our romantic fantasies. It was everything for us. He’s the only other guy I’ve met who had no Plan B. It was rock and roll or nothing.”

Turns out it was rock and roll and much, much more for Van Zandt, 68. In a phone interview from New York City, the actor/musician/producer/radio host/activist spoke about the many facets of his career ahead of his concert with the Disciples of Soul at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Saturday.

Q. First how’s your health? [Van Zandt canceled several October shows due to sinusitis.]

A. I’m good. The doctors were like, “Let’s play it safe,” you know?

Q. Why did you want to keep this show?

A. The doctors said it would be fine by Boston and New York, and we want to film both shows. We want to put out another live DVD.

Q. Musically, everything started for you with the Beatles on “Ed Sullivan.”

A. Yeah, that was a major epiphany. But it wasn’t exactly something you could immediately say, “I want to be a part of that," because they were so alien and so perfect — their harmony was perfect, the hair was perfect, their clothes. They were so highly evolved that it wasn’t exactly inviting you in.

Luckily, three months later, the Rolling Stones came, and it was a whole different story — they didn’t have the harmony; they wore what they felt like wearing. They made it look easier. Suddenly it was, “I don’t know about the Beatles, but I could maybe be the Rolling Stones.” It was the combination of the Beatles and Stones that made me say, “OK, let’s give this a try.”

Q. So from then on, that was your singular focus?

A. That was it. I never cared about anything else. Ever again. [Laughs]

Q. How did you meet Bruce?

A. There were about a dozen bands in our area that got out there and played. I had one; Bruce had one. Sometimes he’d play in my band, sometimes I’d play in his band. It didn’t officially come together until I joined the E Street Band in 1975.

Q. You guys have such an amazing energy together.

A. We both had that thing in common where our standards were set very high by the era we grew up in. It was very much a renaissance period, and I don’t use that term loosely. It was the only time in history where the greatest art being made was also the most commercial. When you went to write a song, you didn’t think, “How do I write a hit song?” You thought, "How do I write a great song?” Because if you could achieve a great song, it would be a hit.

Q. “The Sopranos” 20th anniversary just passed. I know you got that role [playing Silvio Dante] from the Rascals’ [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame] induction. You’d never thought of acting before?

A. No, not really. I was a fan of the movies, and even thought of writing a movie, or directing. But I never thought about acting. ["Sopranos" creator] David Chase said, “You’re an actor, but you don’t know it yet.”

Q. Just from that induction?

A. Yup. Well, he was a fan of [my music], but that particular moment did convince him I could be an actor.

Q. It sounds like he had to convince you.

A. Well, that’s true. It was a nice challenge, though. I was learning on the job. I went to the greatest acting school in the world, which was “The Sopranos.” You do a scene with Jimmy Gandolfini, you walk away a better actor. I was very fortunate that the rest of the cast were cool with me. And I’m grateful to Jimmy for setting that tone, and David Chase for giving me the gift of a whole new craft.

Q. How did you come up with your character, Silvio?

A. I wrote a treatment about that character: He was an independent hitman who had a club. He was a cat that kind of lived in the past. So that’s why he looks like he’s out of the ‘50s.

Q. Wait, so that was all your take?

A. Yeah, I discussed it with David. He said, “You can have any part you want.” I said, “I’m starting to feel guilty about taking an actor’s job. These cats work their whole lives, you know?” And he said, “Alright, I’ll write you in a part that doesn’t exist, that way you’re not taking anyone’s job. What do you want to do?” And I told him about this treatment I wrote about this cat Silvio Dante, who ran a club. And [Chase] came back a couple days later and said, “We’ll make it a strip club. And you’ll be the consigliere. You’ll be Tony’s best friend.”

Q. So what was it about that show that was so magic? It’s always cited as a show that changed TV.

A. David Chase at that point had been in TV a long time and was just ready to break all the rules. It was [shot in a] different way, that’s almost cinéma vérité. There’s no fancy camera moves, nothing seductive about it. There’s too many characters in it. No real stars. Plus, the lead guy, it was a very gray area for a hero — you have basically a murderer. This guy that’s not your typical TV leading man. And the age group — typically TV, they don’t like to hire old people.

Q. There’s a “Sopranos” prequel movie coming out.

A. Yeah, I’m not in it — it’s 30 years before us. It’s gonna be great. I’ve seen early versions.

Q. What do you think happened at the end of “The Sopranos”?

A. [Laughs] Well, it’s simple: The director yelled cut, the actors went home.

Q. [Laughs] “Lilyhammer,” that was Netflix’s first-ever original show.

A. Yeah, I had to explain what Netflix was on that first promotion tour. I’d gone over [to Norway] to produce a band for my record label, and they said, “There’s a husband and wife [Eilif Skodvin and Anne Bjørnstad] in the lobby who want to say hello.” I went down, they said, “Listen, we wrote a TV show for you.” I was like, “Wow, that’s flattering.” They said, “Yeah, it’s a gangster who goes into witness protection and chooses Lillehammer.” I was like, “Man, I shouldn’t really do this, I played a gangster for 10 years," but I couldn’t resist. We got three seasons. I’m very proud of them. I directed the final episode.

Q. Would you do another TV series?

A. Yeah. I love TV. I really do. I’ll see what Bruce wants to do — he always gets first priority with me. But I do want to do another TV show. I’ve got five completed scripts myself, and 25 treatments. I have lots of ideas.

Q. Will E Street tour again?

A. I think we will at some point; it could be as early as next year. I’m going to talk to Bruce in the next couple weeks and see what he wants to do. We’ve got time to make a record and get it out for summer 2020 if that’s what he wants to do.

Q. You made some political albums back in the ‘80s, and then quit music for a while.

A. I started making solo records that were a mix of art and journalism — I said what I wanted to say. All my records were very political in the ’80s. It kind of scared the record companies away a little bit. So I basically walked my dog for seven years until David Chase called.

Q. Why the focus on politics?

A. I just got obsessed with politics. I started reading books and realized we were doing very bad things around the world. It was all very hidden in the ’80s. It wasn’t like now — it’s the complete opposite of now, where its in your face 24-7. That’s why I wanted my new album to be fiction and fun. We’re in such a dark period right now; it’s so depressing out there. Let’s make a record that reminds us of summer — getting out of school and the feeling of liberation and sexual fantasies and romance. Let’s explore that, and make 12 little movies, and I’ll be a different character in each song. And that’s what we did, man.

Q. So avoiding politics was purposeful here.

A. Yeah, I mean it’s just redundant at this point. It’s all right on the news, man. Turn the TV on and throw up. Let me provide a little escape — that’s how I’m most useful right now.

Interview has been edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

LITTLE STEVEN & THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL

At the Chevalier Theatre, Medford, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets $25-$75, www.chevaliertheatre.com





