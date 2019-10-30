Six \ West is slated to open this weekend at South Boston’s Cambria Hotel Boston (6 West Broadway at Dorchester Avenue). It’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — avocado toast and fresh-pressed juices in the morning; veal and bone marrow meatballs or seared foie gras with Cap’n Crunch French toast by night. There’s also a rooftop bar and lounge.

Pollo Club has opened in Waltham (456 Moody St. at Chestnut Street), new from the team behind Moody’s Delicatessen. The restaurant focuses on fried chicken (thighs, drumsticks, a sandwich topped with pimento cheese) and other sins: gruyere mac and cheese, deviled eggs, buttermilk biscuits, S’mores in jar form. There are also lighter options, including a hummus platter and tofu banh mi. It’s open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m.

Brookline’s Curds & Co. has opened a second location at the Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St. at Congress Street), showcasing New England-made and imported cheeses. Also browse stocking stuffers such as oils and jams, kitchen towels, and cheese paper.

“We endeavor to be the least intimidating cheese store on the planet, one cheese tasting at a time,” co-owner Jenn Mason said in a release. “Our goal is to get everyone to #StopEatingBoring by trying great cheeses and pairings that are being made by small-batch and award-winning makers.”

The Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.) has become the Sweet Chestnut Hill: sukker & sweet candy shop has opened, offering more than 250 rare international candies, making it easy to keep your Halloween sugar rush alive just a little bit longer. Belgian truffles? Sweet Spanish gummies? Tea-infused Singaporean chocolate? It’s all here. Makes your leftover drugstore lollipops seem a little sad, doesn’t it? There are also vegan, kosher, and paleo-friendly options.

Coming soon

Shake Shack, opening this weekend in Downtown Crossing, will open a branch at the Burlington Mall (75 Middlesex Turnpike) in spring 2020. Get ready for frozen custard, cheese-doused crinkle cut fries, and burgers. It will be located on the first floor, inside the old Sears building. Times change. In other mall news, Karma restaurant will open there in 2020, serving Asian fusion on the mall’s lower level, next to Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napoletana.

