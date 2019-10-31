The uber-talented Ramos, who played the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in “Hamilton,” quickly transitioned into film and television by costarring with Lady Gaga in Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” and audaciously reimagining the iconic role of Mars Blackmon in Spike Lee’s episodic adaptation of “She’s Gotta Have It” on Netflix.

Sometimes life comes at you fast and you better seize your moment when the opportunities arise. That’s exactly what 27-year-old actor and singer-songwriter Anthony Ramos has done since he emerged as one of the breakout stars from the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton” in 2015.

Now the Brooklyn native of Puerto Rican descent, who plays the Brighton Music Hall Sunday, is adding to his resume with his first album, “The Good & the Bad,” a sleek, highly personal pop/soul record that firmly establishes Ramos as a singer-songwriter to be reckoned with.

“The Good & the Bad” evokes old school soul with its storytelling, formalist arrangements, and Ramos’s vivid vocal prowess. While much of today’s pop sounds impersonal with interchangeable vocals and beats, this album has Ramos’s imprint, and his investment in the songs is evident throughout.

“I wanted to do something personal and different, especially with my first chance,” he says by phone. “Sometimes you only get one shot, so I was looking to be as authentic as possible and hopefully listeners hear me in there. This is like the first date — all you need to know about me is in the songs. I’m hoping I get a second date and then we can peel the layers back a little further.”

Listeners should be seduced by “The Good & the Bad,” with its smooth, early-Usher vibe and honest approach. It is a smartly conceived and executed song cycle about a young man’s journey to find himself as he ventures out in the world, only to find heartbreak and isolation before coming full circle with a better sense of identity. Ramos burrows into the songs and sings with authority and purpose.

“The album is about the ups and the down of life and all the lessons you learn in between,” Ramos says. “That’s why it’s titled ‘The Good & the Bad.’ Those lessons are what help you get to where you’re supposed to be and help you climb the mountain.”

Of course, working with creative powerhouses like “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, and Spike Lee helped prepare Ramos for making the record, which was written and recorded over a scant five weeks. “All three were very important and influenced me in some way,” says the singer who independently recorded an EP, “Freedom,” prior to signing a major-label deal for an album.

“Stefani [Lady Gaga] definitely helped because I got to spend a lot of time with her and see how she works, so that was genuinely motivating," says Ramos, who played Ramon, the best friend of Lady Gaga’s character, Ally, in “A Star Is Born."

“With Lin, he was writing himself into history and writing roles for people who looked and sounded like me. That was so important to see on Broadway — a stage that may not have been as welcoming to folks who grew up like me. He wrote a role for himself — he didn’t wait for someone to write something for him. You see that and it inspires you in more ways than just creative.”

Ramos adds that Lee was particularly crucial to the development of his musical voice. “Spike was a big champion for me. He gave me my first break. He put three of my songs in 'She’s Gotta Have It.’ They shaped the way I think about music and motivated me to make music.”

He laughs momentarily before recalling a story. “Spike called me at 8 the morning and said [here he adopts Lee’s hyper-enthusiastic speech pattern], ‘You know what? I got it. We’ve got to share your God-given gift. Mars Blackmon has to be a songwriter. He’s gotta sing in the show, man. I want you to write a song,’ and I’m like still wiping the crust out of my eyes and saying, `Yeah, sure, OK, let’s do it.’ ”

Ramos is looking forward to the challenge of trying to get people to accept him as a pop performer after establishing himself as an actor on the rise.

“I need to make sure the music is heard by getting the word out because people don’t pay attention to anything anymore unless it’s right in front of their faces, and since they don’t pay attention, they don’t want to think.”

The thoughtful conversationalist slows down his rapid-fire flow of words and reflects. “We listen to things and watch television to escape, but I think there’s a yearning for us to open up and be who we are — be real — especially with all that’s going on in the country now.

“That’s why people loved 'Hamilton’ and 'A Star Is Born.’ Those weren’t shows or movies about light topics, but it’s amazing how well received they were — people were moved and touched in a huge way. If people hear my music, then they have a chance to feel all that was put into it.”

As Ramos’s star ascends — he will be featured in the film adaptation of Miranda’s musical 'In the Heights’ next year — the actor-singer is prepared to sidestep the traps that come with Hollywood and pop industry success. “I’m not worried about that,” he says. “Surround yourself with people who hold you accountable. That’s the key.

“I don’t have yes people in my life. If I sounded horrible in a show, there are people around me who are going to say, 'Yo, that was kinda whack — not gonna lie,’ and we laugh about it. Keep people who are real in your life and tell you the truth. It’s all about being honest.”

Ken Capobianco can be reached at franznine@live.com.

ANTHONY RAMOS

At Brighton Music Hall, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. doors). Tickets $16 (advance), $18, 617-779-0140, www.crossroadspresents.com