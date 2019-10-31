Some groups attempted to shut down the ICA exhibit, but that went nowhere. “We’re trying to take the high road and not promote the controversy,” then-ICA director David Ross told Globe reporter Patti Hartigan in an interview shortly before the exhibit’s two-month stand began. (To compensate for the additional security and extended museum hours the exhibit required, the museum raised its admission prices: an adult ticket went from $4 to a whopping $6.)

The year was 1990, and photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, who had recently died from AIDS-related complications, was the most-talked-about artist in America. The matter-of-fact gay BDSM scenes, intimate flowers, and rigorously formal nudes of 25-year retrospective “The Perfect Moment” arrived at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, concluding a 2-year tour that included a cancellation in Washington, D.C. and a widely publicized obscenity charge in Cincinnati, which went to trial while the exhibit was on view here.

Nearly thirty years later, touring Mapplethorpe tribute multidisciplinary performance “Triptych (Eyes of One on Another)” also takes the high road. While korde arrington tuttle’s libretto encourages the audience to look at Mapplethorpe’s photos and legacy with critical nuance, composer Bryce Dessner’s vanilla score keeps the piece confined to the realm of reverence.

“Triptych,” presented by Arts Emerson in association with Celebrity Series of Boston, runs through Sunday at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. It isn’t so much a portrait of Mapplethorpe as a meditation on the man, his work, and his legacy; like the “Perfect Moment” exhibit, it’s divided into three sections labeled X, Y, and Z. In an earlier interview, Dessner, a Cincinnati native who was a teenager during the obscenity trial, said it was closer to an oratorio than an opera.

That sounds about right. “Triptych” features an orchestra, chorus, soloists, and a few tangles with religion. “It was said that he had the face of a god," the libretto quotes punk priestess Patti Smith, Mapplethorpe’s longtime friend and at one point lover. As the photographer’s portraits of black men and hardcore bondage enthusiasts flashed on scrims and screens, the paradox of Mapplethorpe’s lens was reflected in their eyes: two opposite poles of desire, to deify and to debase.

In 2019, one cannot consider Mapplethorpe without confronting the role of race in his work, specifically his obsession with black men’s bodies. tuttle’s libretto did a share, quoting the black gay poet Essex Hemphill — a Mapplethorpe contemporary and pointed critic — and drawing on the parallel language of photography and violence (“I need to cut off your head”) to interrogate the relationships between photographer and subject. Dancer/choreographer Martell Ruffin also contributed to this, sometimes slouching by the side like a disinterested observer, but then appearing center stage to mimic the pose in a photograph, a striking visual reminder that those in the photos were and are real, three-dimensional people.

Director Kaneza Schaal’s thoughtful staging, cast in stark light and shadow by Yuki Nakase, gave “Triptych” forward direction when Dessner’s music stalled out. Unfortunately, this was the case more often than not. The score’s most substantial moments were those few outside the light post-minimalist idiom. There was the re-imagining of a Monteverdi madrigal that laments a dead beloved, underlining the fact that Mapplethorpe, Hemphill, and many of the men pictured would perish young in the AIDS crisis. Isaiah Robinson, a simmering force of a tenor with a falsetto to die for, lined out a keening hymn while vocal band Roomful of Teeth backed him up with haunting, laser-precise harmonies. Singing a velvety spiritual, Alicia Hall Moran wielded her mezzo voice like a knife made of rose petals.

Outside of those short sections, musicians ruminated on ideas till they lost all their flavor, and the music bogged down in overwhelming, bland sameness. The epilogue, a musical setting of Hemphill’s “American Wedding,” touched something bright, but before we got there the poem’s unprintable first lines repeated ad nauseam through an earnestly dulcet melody. I listened for the spiky sound world of ‘70s and ‘80s New York City, any vestige of punk’s snarl or hip-hop’s electricity, but instead I heard something that wouldn’t be out of place between the end of a podcast Act 1 and a mattress ad.

Dessner has proven himself capable of intensity and innovation. When his rock band The National performed at Agganis Arena last week, his guitar howled in mind-meld with that of his twin brother Aaron while singer Matt Berninger launched himself into the crowd and up the stairs. His collaborations with Kronos Quartet, So Percussion and Ensemble Resonanz have also been fruitful.

The music for “Triptych,” however, does not rise to that level — never mind that of Mapplethorpe’s challenging photographs, which may have shed their shock value in the age of the Internet but will never lose their place, however problematic, in American LGBTQ history.

TRIPTYCH (EYES OF ONE ON ANOTHER)

