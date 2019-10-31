2. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

3. Agent Running in the Field John le Carré Viking

4. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

5. The Guardians John Grisham Doubleday

6. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

9. The Night Fire Michael Connelly Little Brown

10. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators Ronan Farrow Little Brown

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

Advertisement

3. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Elton John Holt

4. Blowout Rachel Maddow Crown

5. Talking to Strangers Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

6. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse John Lithgow Chronicle Prism

7. Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie Carly Simon FSG

8. Educated Tara Westover Random House

9. Year of the Monkey Patti Smith Knopf

10. The Education of an Idealist Samantha Power Dey Street Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

4. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

5. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

6. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

7. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

8. Nine Perfect Strangers Liane Moriarty Flatiron Books

9. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Penguin

10. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

2. These Truths: A History of the United States Jill Lepore Norton

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

5. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

Advertisement

6. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. The Spy and the Traitor Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

8. The Best American Food Writing 2019 Samin Nosrat and Sylvia Killingsworth Mariner

9. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin S&S

10. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, October 27. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.