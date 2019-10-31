Along with its mixed bag of new scripted series, Apple TV+ is premiering the first installment of the new “Oprah’s Book Club” with the service’s launch on Friday.

In the episode, Oprah will interview Ta-Nehisi Coates in front of an audience in Washington, D.C. The topic: his first novel, called “The Water Dancer,” which is about the journey of a young man born into slavery on a Virginia plantation. It was released in late September, and it quickly rose to the top of the fiction bestseller lists.