Along with its mixed bag of new scripted series, Apple TV+ is premiering the first installment of the new “Oprah’s Book Club” with the service’s launch on Friday.
In the episode, Oprah will interview Ta-Nehisi Coates in front of an audience in Washington, D.C. The topic: his first novel, called “The Water Dancer,” which is about the journey of a young man born into slavery on a Virginia plantation. It was released in late September, and it quickly rose to the top of the fiction bestseller lists.
In a clip released on Thursday, Coates says — of setting his book in the past and dealing with more difficult parts of history — “I find that people generally want to look back at history that makes them feel good about themselves.” When Coates says, “People often have a very a la carte relationship with history,” he brings the house down.
Advertisement
A new episode of “Oprah’s Book Club” — which was originally launched in 1996 on Oprah’s talk show — will be available on Apple TV+ every two months.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.